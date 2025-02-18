VIP
The Establishment Does Not Get a Say Anymore
Top Trump Official Wrecked a CNN Host for Almost 15 Minutes Today
What's On Your Plate?
Infamous Elon vs. the Good Billionaires
The Left Hates That We Now Have Responsible Leadership
States Are Green-Lighting Migrant Crime -- Trump Fights Back
Free-Market Principles Are Key for Improving Transportation in 2025
Saturday Night Dive
Planes Collide with DEI
Get Out and Stay Out, Legacy Media!
Everything You Missed from the Trump, Elon Musk Sit-Down Interview
RFK Jr. Targets Childhood Autism
Head of FDA Resigns in Protest of Mass Firings at HHS-- White House...
Trump White House: Musk Is Not a DOGE Employee
Tipsheet

Donald Trump Brought the Receipts to Obliterate a Journalist's Question About Elon and DOGE

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 18, 2025 11:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

At Mar-a-Lago, President Donald J. Trump signed three executive orders, but his presser with the media was popcorn-worthy. The president promised last week to go through a slew of wasteful projects. It didn’t happen necessarily along his original timeframe, but Trump brought the receipts since Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency have been the source of ire, inquiry, and anxiety for the media, the political class, and the DC elite. 

Advertisement

If there’s one thing the media has yet to learn, it’s that Trump owns them. He knows their playbook and out-debate and outthink them every time. CBS thought too much freedom of the press caused the Holocaust, so they’re not hiring their best. The clip is almost 10 minutes long. Enjoy. If it weren’t for DOGE, we’d never have solid numbers on the millions of people who are dead but are still receiving Social Security Benefits:

Recommended

Top Trump Official Wrecked a CNN Host for Almost 15 Minutes Today Matt Vespa
Advertisement

As for the Associated Press losing access, they won’t call it the Gulf of America, so the doors remain closed. 

“That's the way life works,” said the president. 

It was almost as good as this smackdown from his first presidency.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Top Trump Official Wrecked a CNN Host for Almost 15 Minutes Today Matt Vespa
Head of FDA Resigns in Protest of Mass Firings at HHS-- White House Fires Back Sarah Arnold
Everything You Missed from the Trump, Elon Musk Sit-Down Interview Sarah Arnold
Guess Who's Rushing to Support Those Australian-Islamist Nurses Who Vowed to Murder Israeli Patients? Guy Benson
Judge Tanya Chutkan Just Ruined the Anti-DOGE Crowd's Day Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Schools Liberal Panelist's Bogus Talking Point on Prices Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Top Trump Official Wrecked a CNN Host for Almost 15 Minutes Today Matt Vespa
Advertisement