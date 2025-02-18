Donald Trump Brought the Receipts to Obliterate a Journalist's Question About Elon and DOGE

At Mar-a-Lago, President Donald J. Trump signed three executive orders, but his presser with the media was popcorn-worthy. The president promised last week to go through a slew of wasteful projects. It didn’t happen necessarily along his original timeframe, but Trump brought the receipts since Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency have been the source of ire, inquiry, and anxiety for the media, the political class, and the DC elite.

1) Lowering costs of IVF and other fertility treatments.

2) Imposing radical transparency requirements on government agencies.

3) Establishing oversight functions to supervise independent agencies and their actions. pic.twitter.com/V51BuijMKO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 18, 2025

If there’s one thing the media has yet to learn, it’s that Trump owns them. He knows their playbook and out-debate and outthink them every time. CBS thought too much freedom of the press caused the Holocaust, so they’re not hiring their best. The clip is almost 10 minutes long. Enjoy. If it weren’t for DOGE, we’d never have solid numbers on the millions of people who are dead but are still receiving Social Security Benefits:

🔥 pic.twitter.com/giuuqsBkQM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 18, 2025

TRUMP: "We're giving $21 million for voter turnout in India? What about like voter turnout here?! Oh, we've done that I guess...It's called the lockboxes!" pic.twitter.com/qlPD8HLO7m — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 18, 2025

President Trump reads aloud a list of some of the ridiculous projects taxpayers have been funding — like $10 million for circumcisions in Mozambique and $25 million for biodiversity in Colombia. pic.twitter.com/QSDy8x2RAZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 18, 2025

From 120-129 years old: 3,472,000



From 130-139 years old: 3,936,000



From 140-149 years old: 3,542,000



The Trump administration is ending waste, fraud, and abuse. pic.twitter.com/ojzJyK2Atv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 18, 2025

As for the Associated Press losing access, they won’t call it the Gulf of America, so the doors remain closed.

"That's the way life works. Thank you for the question." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/U9tSEe0pCP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 18, 2025

“That's the way life works,” said the president.

It was almost as good as this smackdown from his first presidency.