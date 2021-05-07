Texas Democrat Knows How Joe Biden Is Making His Immigration Concentration Camps Look Empty

Joe Biden thinks there’s no border crisis. It was evident in his sleepy first address to Congress. There was barely any mention of it. The actions of his administration also show that Sleepy Joe doesn’t care. We’re not really deporting criminal aliens. Illegal alien detentions have skyrocketed. And yet, Biden says we need to change the language with regards to how we report on this issue…because that will solve this crisis. It’s a page out of the Obama playbook. Just change the words and the crisis goes away. That’s not how this works. There are illegal aliens. There is a border crisis. And Russia still invaded and annexed Crimea from Ukraine. It was an “invasion,” not an “uncontested arrival.”

And now, Biden is staging new methods of theater by showing pictures of empty concentration camps that have been housing illegal aliens. These facilities were packed. The detained were infected with COVID. It was bad, so bad that the Biden camp couldn’t trust their liberal media allies to see inside. They barred them. Why? It’s simply indefensible. Also, they would see that the cages were back, which everyone blamed Trump for even though ‘kids in cages’ were an Obama-Biden initiative.





Julio hit on this earlier, but Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) isn’t buying any of this nonsense. He knows what’s going on, and he called out the Biden administration over those reported staged photos. They’re simply moving the illegal alien kids from one camp to another and snapping photos of the empty facilities. C’mon, son (via NY Post):

BREAKING: Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar says the Biden administration is making migrant camps appear empty by moving migrants from one facility to another — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 6, 2021

A Democratic congressman from Texas said photos released by the Biden administration showing a nearly empty migrant detention center are misleading — and that the children are being held in a nearby facility. Rep. Henry Cuellar called out the photos released last week by the Department of Homeland Security of a center in Donna, Texas, that portrayed a dramatic reduction in the number of unaccompanied minors compared to the packed centers just a few weeks ago. Cuellar said the kids are in other facilities operated by the Department of Health and Human Services. “All they’re doing is they’re moving kids from one tent to the other tent and saying, ‘Oh, they’re not in the Border Patrol (custody),’ but they’re right next door,” Cuellar told the Border Report on Wednesday.

And I was told that Trump was the gaslighter-in-chief. Yeah, not true—but Joe is quickly earning his MVP title in that regard with the border fiasco. Our own Julio Rosas has been down there and is planning on going back down this month, so stay tuned.