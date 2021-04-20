Trump Zeroes in On What Biden Could Have Done to Avoid a Border Crisis

Former President Donald Trump sat down with an hour-long interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity last night. It reminded the rest of us how much we miss Trump, and what he thinks about the current situation regarding our country. Surprisingly, he didn’t attack Joe Biden’s age that much. He said it wouldn’t be appropriate for him to elaborate any further about the mental acuity of the president but noted that Biden will be 79 this year. That’s not old, said Trump—adding that he knows people in their mid-80s and early 90s who are still sharp. Now, as he said that, he did note that if it were him falling down those stairs to Air Force One—the media wouldn’t talk about anything else. He’s not wrong. Biden’s fall was not covered in the same manner as other propaganda pieces the liberal media doled out regarding Trump’s health. You know this, and CNN staffers admitted to peddling fake news stories about the former president’s health.

As for our stance abroad, Trump said something is going on as China and Russia are engaging in activities that wouldn’t have happened under his watch. China is conducting massive military exercises quite close to Taiwan. Russia sent close to 100,000 troops to Ukraine’s border.

At home, the president went at length about the border crisis and how Joe could have avoided it.

“All he had to do was leave it alone,” declared Trump.





Hannity noted how the media attacked Trump for the kids in cages that were originally built by the Obama-Biden administration. Right now, those camps are overflowing. Illegal alien arrests have spiked through the roof. Drugs and human trafficking are spiking again, which Trump said are two issues in this crisis that are often underreported. The gang activity was also clamped down by Trump, who noted that for years these countries with a heavy MS-13 presence would refuse to take these clowns back. Trump decided to cut aid to these countries, around $500 million, which led to the former president saying that soon afterward these countries said they would love to have these MS-13 gangsters back. Mexico deployed thousands of troops to stop the illegal alien caravans. We have the Remain in Mexico policy that kept migrants out of the United States as they awaited their court dates for asylum. Biden reversed all of that—and now we have a crisis that this administration created.

On COVID, Trump noted progress with the vaccines, how people should take them, and how red states have done better than blue states in handling the crisis. Florida and Texas are open. Florida saw a massive plunge in hospitalizations for the elderly due to Gov. Ron DeSantis following the science and vaccinating this demographic first. Herd immunity is rising. Texas nixed their mask mandate when they reopened over a month ago. There’s been no spike.

As for the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Trump said it was devastating to the pharmaceutical giant and it might be politically motivated. He said that Pfizer has an “in” with the US Food and Drug Administration.

As for the political arena, Trump wants to help the GOP retake the House in 2022. He did take shots at Mitch McConnell noting that he wouldn’t have won without his endorsement. He said that was the case with a couple of other senators. Trump didn’t want to name names…but Mitch was on that list. As for 2024, well, he noted that’s a long way off—but has Trump slowed down concerning what’s going on in politics and within his own party. No. Not by a long shot.