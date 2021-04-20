George Floyd

Fox News' Gutfeld: Chauvin Verdict Was Extortion by the Left-Wing Mob

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 6:05 PM
Source: Court TV via AP

Derek Chauvin and George Floyd sparked a summer of unrest in 2020. Chauvin was a former Minneapolis police officer at the center of the infamous video that led to months of mayhem, unrest, looting, arson, and vandalism. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He was found guilty on all counts today. Yet was he overcharged. Should the trial have been moved to a different venue? We had elected officials including the president of the United States weighing in on the matter, something that was verboten in the past. Businesses were boarding up in anticipation of whatever may come. Did the former officer get a fair trial? 

It’s hard when the media frenzy was outright obnoxious. It’s also hard when the local media seeks out the jurors as if they’re on an enemies list. There will be appeals. Even the judge alluded that Chauvin might have solid grounds for that given the circus that erupted over Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) remarks about the pending verdict. 

On the Five, co-host Greg Gutfeld cut through the noise to aptly note that this was done to appease the mob. The legions of left-wing activists, ANTIFA thugs, and other BLM agitators threatened to burn the city to the ground if they didn’t get the verdict they want. Let’s stop acting any differently. 

Sentencing for Chauvin will be in eight weeks. 

