Biden Taints the Chauvin Trial By Praying the Jury Gets It 'Right'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 2:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden said he is praying the jury in the George Floyd, Derek Chauvin trial hand down the "right" verdict. He also claimed the evidence in the case is "overwhelming," despite not being a member of the jury who saw all of the evidence presented throughout the trial.

"I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. The evidence is overwhelming in my view," Biden said. 

Biden is justifying his pontificating on the case, before a verdict has been rendered, because the jury is sequestered and in deliberations. He also called the Floyd family. 

"I can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling, and so I waited until the jury was sequestered and I called," he continued. 

Shortly after the remarks were made, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was pressed on why Biden chose to weigh in ahead of a verdict, especially given the tense atmosphere in Minneapolis and the judge's requests that politicians refrain from commenting

"I don't think he would see it as weighing in on the verdict," Psaki claimed. 

During closing arguments Monday, Chauvin's attorneys argued comments made over the weekend by Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters to "get more confrontational" if the jury doesn't hand down a guilty verdict for murder, are grounds for a mistrial. The judge denied that request, but said the defense could use her statements during an appeal.

“I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned," the judge said.

Most Popular