You Know the Thing That These COVID Lockdown Governors Told Their People Not to Do. Well, Whitmer Did It.

You will get caught. It might not be now, or two weeks from now, or many months later. But eventually, you’re going to get caught. How many government officials have told their people not to travel or do anything, but then were caught doing the opposite in full view of the public. Gov. Phil Murphy was called out for dining without a mask. Then-Gov. Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island told people to stay inside but attended a wine tasting. She’s now Biden’s commerce secretary. The mayor of Denver said don’t travel for Thanksgiving, only to later board a Mississippi-bound flight for, you guessed it, Thanksgiving. In Michigan, it would seem, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who gets off keeping her people inside due to COVID, decided to issue her lockdown decrees and then abscond to Florida, according to the Republican Governors Association.

“Gretchen Whitmer’s hypocrisy flies in the face of every Michigander who has persevered through Whitmer’s disgraceful response to COVID-19," said RGA Spokesperson Chris Gustafson. "While telling Michiganders not to travel, Whitmer flew down to Florida and proved once again that the rules to her or her family don’t apply. It's time for Gretchen Whitmer to go."

She’s not the only one. There’s a whole bunch of Whitmer’s crew who decided to flout the rules. Her husband did and her chief health official decided to frolic in the sun in Alabama, despite Whitmer’s COVID doomsday she warned about earlier this month. And one of her top aides also decided to vacation in Florida…during spring break. So, what the hell, Gretchen.

It once again shows why people simply don’t care about the protocols anymore. First, the virus has a 90+ percent survivability rate. The vaccines are rolling along, with at least one dose of the vaccine administered to over 100 million people. Tens of millions of kids overall don’t get it or spread it. Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins has looked at the data and estimated that two-thirds of the country has already had the infection. What does this all mean? We’re near herd immunity. As for Michigan, yes, they’re experiencing a surge. They’re also a state where everyone remains cooped up inside, thanks to Whitmer’s lockdown regime. Keeping people inside is what’s killing us. Period. Schools and airplanes are not sources of super spread and neither are gyms, restaurants, or hair salons/barbershops. So, if Whitmer’s health czar and other aides decided to vacation out of state—is the virus really that serious? It’s a legitimate question given how many leaders and so-called experts have been caught ignoring their own panic porn (via Detroit Free Press):

The head of the Michigan health department recently traveled to Alabama without being fully vaccinated as the state grappled with the worst COVID-19 trends in the nation. That means Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel did not follow the guidance of the department she directs. But Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defended Hertel's actions on Wednesday, saying it's not her business what her top aides do on their off time. On Wednesday, the Free Press confirmed Hertel traveled to Alabama last week with her family. While Hertel was in Alabama, COVID-19 trends in Michigan remained the worst in the nation. The news came days after it was revealed that Trish Foster, Whitmer's chief operating officer, recently traveled to Florida for spring break. She posted photographs of the trip on social media, garnering almost immediate criticism from conservatives who pointed to state advisories that discourage travel.

Well, that’s a rather predictable response: none of my business. When Democrats get caught, it’s ‘mind your business.’ When the opportunity presents itself to attack then-President Trump and take a spin trampling over the Constitution, it’s a state emergency that cannot be questioned.