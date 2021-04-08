The 'Random Act of Journalism' The Today Show Did That Blows Apart the COVID Panic Narrative

The variants are out there. Stay indoors and fear for your lives. We all know there are variants of viruses. They’re living things that adapt. It’s why there is no uniform flu shot every year. It’s why there’s no cure for the common cold. We get it. Viruses change. Stop peddling the science fiction that if we don’t listen to your garage advice on COVID, variants will appear. The best was Dr. Sanjay Gupta who pretty much said that if we wear masks (i.e., listen to them)—then the variants won’t appear or develop. If we don’t, then they will pop up. They’re still clinging to the mask absolutism like grim death, aren’t they? It’s not a shield. You all know this. You can still catch COVID while wearing a mask, but let’s move on to yet another point that shreds the ‘fear for your lives’ narrative. States that are still under lockdown are seeing COVID cases spike. Those that have reopened have seen a decline. The Today Show noted this, while The Daily Caller decided to comment on this by quoting the late great Rush Limbaugh, who noted such incidents as this as a “random act of journalism.”

Of course, there were pivots about lack of testing, but Texas reopened three weeks ago and nixed their mask mandate. There’s been no spike. Today, Georgia rolled back their COVID restrictions.

This is what Rush Limbaugh called “a random act of journalism” https://t.co/IMQiX02Svf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 8, 2021

They noted that new cases were mostly younger folks, largely because they’re not vaccinated since they’re not considered an at-risk group, unlike Americans who are 65 years of age or older. Yet, what was not covered was that most of the cases are mild and don’t require hospitalization. That’s a good thing. NBC News committed a “random act of journalism” when they reported on this trend. They interviewed doctors in New York, a COVID mecca, and a state where cases are surging. Doctors there noted the hospitalization rates are nowhere near where they were last year (via NBC News) [emphasis mine]:

The number of cases is rising again following a steep decline and then plateauing for several weeks. During a White House Covid-19 briefing Monday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the rise in cases — an average increase of 10 percent from the previous week — gave her a sense of "impending doom." But doctors say that patients seeking care this time around are younger and, notably, not as sick. In New York, where cases are rising, some Covid-19 patients still require hospitalization, but the numbers of such patients are nowhere near the "astronomical" levels from a year ago, said Dr. Frederick Davis, an associate chair of emergency medicine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Hospital. Now, Davis said, Covid-19 cases are mostly mild. "The cases we are seeing are the younger groups that probably aren't eligible for vaccines just yet," Davis said.

Again, a good thing. These young Americans can recover at home and will have a solid base of protection while they wait for vaccination if they choose to do so. Meanwhile, over 100 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and it’s growing every day. We’re near herd immunity, and that scares these medical professionals. They want to keep us all scared so their allies on the Hill can get that COVID passport idea through.

Is there a fourth wave? No. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci said that’s probably not going to happen, so why are we panicking? Have no fear, folks. Have no fear. The panic peddling is being undercut by science. The vaccines are working, and when added with those who have acquired natural immunity—the picture is even better. The latter part is not really discussed by Fauci and his ilk, which is not offering Americans the full picture. So, the “impending doom” nonsense the CDC was peddling for days, especially around spring break was yet another time the so-called experts were wrong. CDC said fully vaccinated people could travel but then backtracked 26 hours later. Also, planes are not and have never been a source of so-called super spread.

They were wrong about testing, masks, the vaccine—you name it. It’s time to hit the mute button on these clowns.

Reopen the country. That’s actually the best relief package we can give to Americans pinched by the lockdowns. It’s time to be free again.