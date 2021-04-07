After Days of 'Impending Doom' About New COVID Spike, Fauci Says That's Not Going to Happen

The fourth COVID wave is canceled now. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s COVID czar, said so. In doing so, he delivered a nuclear strike against the narrative that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been trying to conjure for days. We’re facing impending doom from spring breakers enjoying their time in the sun. Nothing happened. Let’s go back even further to the Conservative Political Action Conference that was held in Orlando last February. Where were the outbreak stories two weeks after that event? The CDC days the vaccinated can travel, only to backtrack in less than 36 hours. What is it, folks? I know many stopped listening to these clowns a long time ago, but now—with vaccinations rolling out swimmingly—it’s truly time to stop panicking. The CDC said a COVID doomsday is coming. Fauci just say, nah—I don’t think that’s going to happen (via The Hill):

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, on Tuesday said he is confident the mass vaccination effort underway in the United States will prevent another "explosion" of coronavirus cases and a fourth deadly wave of the pandemic. "As long as we keep vaccinating people efficiently and effectively, I don't think that's gonna happen," Fauci said of a fourth wave during an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe. "That doesn't mean that we're not going to still see an increase in cases." Fauci said it will "remain to be seen" if there is an uptick in cases or if it will "explode into a real surge" as more states reopen their economies and relax public health guidelines.

We have over 100 million Americans who have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, which the individual a tremendous amount of protection from infection. It’s 80 percent effective after one dose. Yes, the booster jacks that number higher 21 days after the first shot, but just one renders you pretty much bulletproof. An unpublished study from Israel’s ministry of health on Pfizer showed similar results four weeks after one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins has said for quite some time now that natural immunity is one area not being discussed. Two-thirds of the country has probably already had the infection. Those who are most at-risk, those aged 65 years of age and older, have done well in getting their shots. There is no fourth wave happening. We’re approaching herd immunity. It’s happening and the COVID panic peddlers can’t stand it. they needed more time to get that passport initiative off the ground. With herd immunity, there are zero reasons to have such a Soviet-style method of control. That’s why the experts’ messaging has been all over the place. They’re not following the science or giving us advice. They’re buying time for a new system of oppression—endorsed by Big Tech and the Democrats.

Oh, and Texas nixed their mask mandate and reopened their economy three weeks ago. There's been no spike.