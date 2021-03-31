COVID Panic Peddlers Get Clobbered by Their Own Boomerang in Pushing Doom and Gloom Narrative

The end is near. A new COVID spike is upon us. We can’t ease restrictions. Keep wearing masks. Keep living in fear. The medical experts are working overtime at the panic factories to keep us afraid. For some, it will continue to work. Coastal elitists, liberals, and the entire viewership of CNN will keep believing it because they’re just stupid people. Yet, it seems the narrative has finally come off the hinges. Well, it already has—but here we have a textbook example of when the boomerang circles back and breaks liberal America’s face.

We have panic on one hand, but light at the end of the tunnel in another. Both cannot be true. Either we have a doom and gloom or not. It cannot be doom, but the vaccines are working. Let’s get to what the COVID panic peddlers cooked up at The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (via CNBC):

The U.S. is facing “impending doom” as daily Covid-19 cases begin to rebound once again, threatening to send more people to the hospital even as vaccinations accelerate nationwide, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. “When I first started at CDC about two months ago I made a promise to you: I would tell you the truth even if it was not the news we wanted to hear. Now is one of those times when I have to share the truth, and I have to hope and trust you will listen,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a press briefing. “I’m going to pause here, I’m going to lose the script, and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,” Walensky said. “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope, but right now I’m scared.”

Quick! Everyone rush out and get toilet paper again, right? Nope. Here’s NBC News on the latest regarding the COVID vaccines and the latest on who is getting infected right now (via NBC News) [emphasis mine]:

People under 60 are accounting for the majority of new Covid-19 cases across the country — likely a testament to the success of the vaccines that have been administered to primarily older, more vulnerable Americans. The number of cases is rising again following a steep decline and then plateauing for several weeks. During a White House Covid-19 briefing Monday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the rise in cases — an average increase of 10 percent from the previous week — gave her a sense of "impending doom." But doctors say that patients seeking care this time around are younger and, notably, not as sick. In New York, where cases are rising, some Covid-19 patients still require hospitalization, but the numbers of such patients are nowhere near the "astronomical" levels from a year ago, said Dr. Frederick Davis, an associate chair of emergency medicine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Hospital. Now, Davis said, Covid-19 cases are mostly mild. "The cases we are seeing are the younger groups that probably aren't eligible for vaccines just yet," Davis said. More than 73 percent of people over age 65 has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and nearly half are fully vaccinated. Monday, the CDC reported that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are 90 percent effective against Covid-19 in the real world.





Alas, why everyone doesn’t care what these experts say anymore. They peddle panic, but if the new cases are mild and hospitalization rates aren’t nearly as bad as what they were a year ago—is there reason to panic? No. So what if younger folks are seeing a spike. We generally don’t go to the hospital regarding COVID infections. I had it last year. I was able to recover from home, though I still plan to get the vaccine when its available. This is progress. What’s being missed here is that we’re near herd immunity. It’s a virus with a 90+ percent survival rate. We have over 100 million shots administered. Now, Pfizer and Moderna require two shots, but an unpublished study done by Israel’s health ministry on the Pfizer vaccine showed that subjects are virtually “bulletproof” after four weeks from just one dose. What the experts are not talking about is the number of Americans who have natural immunity to COVID now, which could be as high as two-thirds of the country. Generally, kids don’t get it and they don’t spread it. So, reopen the damn schools.

President Biden shreds teachers unions' entire argument:



"Children aren't the people most likely to get COVID"



"You're the safest group of people in the whole world, number one. Number two, you're not likely be able to be exposed to something and spread it to Mommy or Daddy." pic.twitter.com/h8AxLCac1m — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) February 17, 2021

The experts had their 15 minutes. It’s time for them to shut up now. They’re wrong. They’ve been wrong since the mask fiasco. It’s why scores of Americans will ignore them as the weather becomes warmer. People should go outside, go out to eat, go to bars, and get back to normal. Texas nixed their mask mandate three weeks ago and pretty much reopened. There’s been no COVID spike.

Every state can and should ease ALL COVID restrictions as soon as possible. Herd immunity is coming. It might be here. and again, if hospitalizations rates are nearly as bad and the cases mild, then the CDC’s director really just put on an Emmy-worthy performance with her doom and gloom antics. We’re done. Hang up the lab coat for a bit and just shut up. This goes double for Fauci. I never want to hear that clown say anything ever again.

Honorable Mention: The media is attacking Ron DeSantis for hiding COVID data. The only problem is that it's totally false. New York's Cuomo is still the dude who actually cooked the books on COVID deaths in his state.

Just embarrassing. Yahoo News is letting one of their most incompetent reporters promote insane conspiracies about Florida’s numbers and of course the blue-checks on the left that have been looking to justify this conspiracy are eager to promote. https://t.co/8YhKNDL5xt — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 30, 2021

Salome people just can’t accept that they were wrong about Florida’s approach to Covid because they spent a year yelling about how it would be a disaster in 2 weeks so now they have to invent things to justify a dumb conspiracy from a state that is very transparent w their data. — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 30, 2021