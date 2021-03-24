Don't Tell Fauci About the Mexican COVID Mask

If this comes here and becomes part of an official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or Dr. Fauci recommendation, the eye-rolls and the mockery that will follow should be quite entertaining. I’d also rather set myself on fire than wear this contraception that’s been developed in Mexico.

The country now has a special COVID mask that looks like the mask cartoon character Mermaid Man wore on the show "SpongeBob SquarePants."

First, there was the Pac-man-like mask that allowed you to eat and drink without taking your mask off. Now, we have this…thing to serve as the next stage in the evolution of COVID masking…and its related idiocy:

Researchers in Mexico have made a nose-only Covid mask, which they say reduces the risk of infection of coronavirus during eating and talking. pic.twitter.com/ArUEGZaJj3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 24, 2021

A nose-only mask?

The experts truly want us to mask up forever, don’t they? Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) got into a spat with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s COVID czar, about those already immune to COVID wearing masks. He aptly labeled it as theater, which did not sit well with Dr. Fauci who later went on CNN to warn people that if the elderly listens to Paul’s “kernels of truth,” they could risk getting re-infected. Dr. Sanjay Gupta also tried to defend Fauci by somehow trying to pitch to the rest of us that viruses mutate and that if we don’t wear masks, variants can emerge. So, if we submit to the yoke of the medical experts (again), this won’t happen? That’s not how this works.

ICYMI today I questioned Dr. Fauci in the HELP hearing on covid.



"What proof is there that there are significant reinfections with hospitalizations and death from the variants?



None in our country. Zero...



You're making a policy based on conjecture!" pic.twitter.com/ouzgN7v2Ds — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 18, 2021

Even if you get re-infected, the virus isn’t bound to be as bad. Antibody information has already been stored, but with millions now getting the vaccine and a large segment of the population having already contracted it, herd immunity is coming.