Meghan McCain Didn't Have to Apologize for Calling the Wuhan Coronavirus What It Is...

I get that she probably had to do it. She’s a co-host on The View; this was required homework. But Meghan McCain didn’t have to apologize for anything. Right now, we’re seeing a spat of anti-Asian hate crimes being committed, though it’s not necessarily fitting the narrative that the woke Left would like regarding the phantom threat of white supremacy. Apparently, calling the Wuhan coronavirus the…Wuhan coronavirus is racist. Bashing the Chinese Communist Party is racist. That’s the new rule—but you can ignore it.

I bet you already have, slamming Chinese oppression at the hands of a brutal government isn’t racism, nor is saying Wuhan coronavirus. It came from China. If this is the standard, then saying ‘South Africa-variant’ is racist. The term Spanish flu is problematic. The Hong Kong flu should be erased from medical books. This is how dumb the Left is making us. You have to be able to call things what they are—this isn’t Oceania. McCain was forced to cave when HBO’s John Oliver on Last Week Tonight called her out on his show (via Daily Beast):

John Oliver opened Last Week Tonight this Sunday by examining the anti-Asian racism that led directly to the horrific mass shooting that left six Asian women and two others dead. And in addition to slamming Donald Trump for spending a full year using terms like “Wuhan virus” and “kung flu” instead of COVID-19, Oliver had some choice words for conservative pundits like The View’s Meghan McCain who gave the former president a pass. “Our long, ugly history of anti-Asian racism and the fact that it often peaks during times of crisis is the exact reason why, just last year, many were loudly warning that Trump calling COVID names like the ‘China virus’ was likely to lead to a rise in violence against people of Asian descent,” Oliver said. “An argument that not everyone, at the time, seemed to find convincing.” From there, the host dug up a clip of McCain, almost a year ago to the day, defending Trump’s language on The View. “I think if the left wants to focus on P.C. labeling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump re-elected,” she said in March 2020. “I don’t have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It’s a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan.” “Oh good, Meghan McCain doesn’t have a problem with it!” Oliver shot back. “Listen not to the scores of Asian Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive. Instead, gather around and take the word of a wealthy white woman who’s dressed like she’s about to lay off 47 people over Zoom.”

The tweet that drew attention to her:

And now the apology (via NBC News):

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain has apologized for dismissing former President Donald Trump’s racist nicknames for COVID-19. Back in March 2020, the conservative talk show host said she didn’t “have a problem with people calling it [COVID-19] whatever they want.” “I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American community,” McCain tweeted on Monday. “There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda.”

There is “no doubt,” Meghan. I’m not so sure about this. A lot of the perpetrators of the anti-Asian hate crimes we’re seeing are most decidedly not white.

Again, it's called the Wuhan coronavirus because that's where it came from...period. Yet, in liberal America, the only true pandemic is...whiteness.