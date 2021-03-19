'My Ethnicity Is Not A Virus'...Unless We're Talking About White People.

So, when then-President Trump called COVID the ‘China virus’ because it originated in Wuhan, China—the liberal media went apoplectic. Ethnicities aren’t like viral infections. This is racism, right? Well, as with anything in liberal America, the boomerang will eventually return and break your face open. This is another classic face-full of buckshot moment here folks because the lefty publication, The Root, has now decided to declare that whiteness is a pandemic. No, I’m not kidding. As always, white folks are the problem because this phantom narrative about white supremacy taking over the land needs to be nourished in the minds of white, urban-based progressives. The piece was in response to the slew of horrific shootings of Asian-American women in Atlanta (via Fox News):

The digital magazine The Root was accused of racism Wednesday after publishing an article declaring "Whiteness is a Pandemic" in response to Tuesday's deadly shootings in Georgia. There was a rush to conclude that the shootings that killed eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlors were hate crimes after officials confirmed that six of the eight victims were Asian-Americans. Investigators said Wednesday that the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert Long, told them he was motivated by a "sexual addiction". They added that racism "did not appear to be the motive". Long has since been charged with multiple counts of murder and assault. In the piece, Root senior editor Damon Young argued that "Whiteness" is a "public health crisis." "It shortens life expectancies, it pollutes air, it constricts equilibrium, it devastates forests, it melts ice caps, it sparks (and funds) wars, it flattens dialects, it infests consciousnesses, and it kills people—[W]hite people and people who are not [W]hite, my mom included," Young began. "There will be people who die, in 2050, because of white supremacy-induced decisions from 1850." […] He continued, "White supremacy is a virus that, like other viruses, will not die until there are no bodies left for it to infect. Which means the only way to stop it is to locate it, isolate it, extract it, and kill it. I guess a vaccine could work, too. But we’ve had 400 years to develop one, so I won’t hold my breath."

If we simply kill all of the white people, surely then all of our problems will go away https://t.co/Xjiq0Ns9mz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

Yeah, this is a day that ends in “y” for your typical liberal. The white folks are cancer, so blame them. My eyes cannot roll hard enough. The funny thing is that these sorts of narratives are mostly eaten up hardcore by, again, white progressives who trend more liberal than black and Hispanic voters. There is a rather big divide regarding the issue of “racial resentment” that 2012 Obama veteran David Shor or OpenLabs found analyzing the 2020 election. In fact, the massive influx of college-educated whites into the Democratic Party has forced black and Hispanic voters to: vote more along the lines of white conservatives last cycle, partially because the Left peddled the widely unpopular ‘defund the police’ initiative. There aren’t that many liberals in America, even with blacks and Hispanic voters. The only ones who gallivant like Che Guevara are white liberals, which is the seat of irony that’s being lost. In the long run, if Democrats continue on this path, they could see a massive drop in nonwhite voter support if white progressive hijack the agenda and the messaging. It’s simply too much, even for traditional Democratic voter blocs.