If Biden's Secretary of Defense Stumble Happened to Trump, the Media Would've Gone Nuts

Yesterday was not the best day for President Joe Biden. What we all knew and expected to happen happened in front of the cameras—and we’re less than three months into his presidency. Biden literally forgot the name of his secretary of defense. It’s Lloyd Austin, who made history by becoming the first black defense secretary. Austin has the credentials, but the racial angle was certainly the aspect Biden and his goons were aiming for with his appointment. It’s all about checking those boxes on the woke Left’s bingo card.

Two female generals were recommended for promotion yesterday, and Biden simply couldn’t name his own defense secretary:

Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

To top it all off, the family dog is being deported. Okay, not really, but it’s being sent back to Delaware because it decided to bite some members of the White House staff (via NY Mag):

In an aphorism come to life, President Joe Biden’s dog, Major, has reportedly bitten a member of White House security. Most often a good boy, the German shepherd was sent to the family’s home in Delaware last week after what CNN described as a “biting incident.” By solidarity, because they are a bonded pair — or because it’s one of those situations where both dogs get blamed for one action —the other Biden dog, Champ, was sent to Delaware as well. The exact status of Major’s victim is unknown. Adopted by the president and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, in November 2018 from the Delaware Humane Society in Wilmington, Major is the first dog from a shelter to live in the White House. According to sources familiar with the dog’s demeanor who spoke with CNN, the three-year-old “has been known to display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security.” Though the exile seems severe, a source familiar with the dogs’ schedule told CNN that the pair often stays in Delaware when the First Family travels…

The point is, if Trump forgot the name of his Cabinet secretaries, there would have been a media firestorm. It would have been a bashing. And there certainly would have been some woke "medical expert" wondering if Trump’s mental capacities were diminished or something. With Biden, the man thinks he’s running for Senate, talks about his hairy legs, and cannot remember the names of key members of his administration. So, if this nation is ever attacked, God forbid, we should be super confident that Biden knows who to call…that guy across the river running the Pentagon-shaped building, right?

Good Lord.