If The Obamas Repeated What They Said About Dr. Seuss Today, They'd Be Canceled

I’m sure you’re all shocked, enraged, or just overall exhausted over the outrage machine going after Dr. Seuss. There’s nothing they won’t try and ruin. They got Dr. Seuss Enterprises to stop publishing six books from the late author over supposed racial insensitivities. It’s being banned from some school districts for their ‘Read Across America’ events. Dr. Seuss has been a staple of this annual push to encourage reading in the classroom. Biden erased mentioning the beloved childhood author. So, now that Dr. Seuss is bad, let’s do what the woke Left does. Go back in time, apply this ridiculous standard, and start condemning people for deletion. It’s nuts. It’s idiotic, but you just have to wonder if they actually followed their own rules, would they set the Obamas ablaze? The former president and first lady loved Dr. Seuss (via NY Post):

Clips of the Obamas praising and quoting the famous author back in 2015 have resurfaced in the wake of the Biden administration stripping his name from Read Across America Day.

In an April 2015 meeting between the then-president and White House interns, where he took questions from the group, Obama told the young politicos that “pretty much all the stuff you need to know is in Dr. Seuss.”

“It’s like the Star-Belly Sneetches, you know? We’re all the same, so why would we treat somebody differently just because they don’t have a star on their belly? If I think about responsibility, I think about Horton sitting on the egg up in the tree, while Lazy Mayzie’s flying off, doing whatever she wants. You know what I mean?” the 44th president asked the group of interns, referencing the Seuss classics “The Sneetches” and “Horton Hears a Who!”

The former first lady also spoke highly of the late children’s author during Read Across America Day that same year, reading a copy of “Oh, The Things You Can Do That Are Good for You,” a revamped version of the children’s classic “Oh, The Things You Can Do” with added content on the basics of healthy living.

Speaking at a White House event, the first lady told the children in the audience, “You know who saw this book this morning before he got on the helicopter? The president.”

Biden removes mention of Dr. Seuss from Read Across America Day

“We love Dr. Seuss in this house,” she continued, holding up a copy of the book.