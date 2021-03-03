Kamala Harris Should Talk to...Kamala Harris About That Dr. Seuss Tweet

So, three years ago, it was okay to like Dr. Seuss. Is that what I’m getting from this tweet by Kamala Harris from 2017? She wished the now-canceled Dr. Seuss, a beloved American children’s author, a happy birthday adding, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go.”

Exactly. That’s the whole point of his books, which are now being banned from being part of 'Read Across America' in some school districts. The woke mob even got the Dr. Seuss Enterprise to stop publishing some of the late author’s books due to triggering depictions of some characters.

It’s just insane how in a mere three years, Dr. Seuss is a neo-Nazi and now mathematics is racist. Jeep is being besieged to drop the Cherokee line. People saw Nazism in Amazon’s logo for its app. And people thought that the stage at CPAC resembled an emblem worn by the SS. These are the times we live in—and it’s terrifying. Also, it’s being conducted by the most insufferable bunch in the country: rich white liberals. The folks who think just because they have some degree in American Studies give them authority to destroy people’s lives and become the protectors of communities of color. Who the hell asked you, authoritarian clowns, to take up that duty? Also, isn’t that a bit problematic in itself?

Sadly, the only shocking aspect about the tarring of Dr. Seuss is that it took this long for the Left to attack his works. He got his start drawing anti-Japanese war propaganda, and you know how these clowns are with their campaign in dredging up past events, retroactively applying the woke doctrine, and then saying this person should be erased. No nuance. No taking into account the social conventions of the time. No acknowledgment that some of those social aspects were wrong, and that we’ve become a better society. Nope. All must burn, along with anyone who doesn’t denounce who progressives have condemned to termination or stand idle amid this campaign by the authoritarian Left to erase our history. In this case, Harris is a horrible supporter of white supremacy and should resign as VP.

These are the rules, the Left’s rules.