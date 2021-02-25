Wait...These Are the Top Three Concerns for Democratic Voters? Yes, It's Insane.

It shouldn’t shock us, but here we are again, folks. We can think Democrats can't be this dense, but they always find ways to amaze, don’t they? If you could guess what the top three issues Democratic voters are most concerned with what would you pick? Climate change? The economy? Taxes? Nope. It’s Trump supporters, white supremacy, and systemic racism. I’m not kidding. We’re facing job losses and a stagnant economy that will remain stuck in the mud if this minimum wage hike passes in the COVID relief bill. And Democrats’ top concerns are issues that won’t help a single person in America. It’s selfish. It’s detached. It shows that these people really don’t have a care in the world. It must be nice. Only the financially secure and the privileged can say they’re really, really worried about people with differing political views.

Fascinating look at the top concerns for Democratic voters: https://t.co/i5dP3fe26O — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 24, 2021

It’s indicative of the Democrats’ changing party base. It’s richer, more educated, coastal, and urban-based. The professional elites have taken over and it shows. Their problems…aren’t really problems. They’re not. White liberal problems and their solutions won’t help America. It’s only meant to stroke their self-centered and shallow interests. This is also a problem for the communities of color who have backed Democrats for decades. Rich white liberals give at disproportionate levels to the party. They’re the ones who fill the coffers. It’ll be their phone calls that are returned. The black community will once again be expected to sit down, shut up, and vote Democratic. You think that’s going to sit well with these voters, having rich whites hijack their agenda, their demands? I think this could get messy. Meanwhile, over the past eight years, the GOP has made gains in voter blocs that represent 71 percent of the vote.

Presidential margin shift, 2012-20



White Non-College, R+13

White College, D+21

Black, R+9

Hispanic, R+20

Asian/Other, R+13



Republicans gained in demographics totaling 71% of the vote, but white college voters shifted more sharply left. — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) February 23, 2021

Kristen Soltis Anderson, a co-founder of Echelon Insights, did a poll gauging the concerns of Democrats and Republicans, which discovered this insane little nugget. She did a thread about the findings. If you were wondering, GOP voters’ top concerns centered on illegal immigration, lack of support for law enforcement, tax policy, and liberal media bias.

Thread on the new @EchelonInsights polling about voter priorities and what Republicans in particular are looking for. Unlike traditional "top issue" questions, here we asked people to rate EACH issue on how much it concerns them. We tested these issues with everyone... pic.twitter.com/sNRIx0J7sz — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) February 24, 2021

Of the issues we presented to ALL respondents, the economic damage from COVID-19 is the top concern in large part because it is the most bipartisan - three-quarters of GOP and Dems are very/extremely concerned. pic.twitter.com/nhL8loHaw2 — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) February 24, 2021

To the full sample, we did test some items that have big party gaps. But when doing a survey, you want to be mindful of "respondent fatigue" - asking people to rank 30+ issues would be A LOT. So we created a list of issues that are "likely primary issues" for each party.... — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) February 24, 2021

Of the issues we asked ONLY of Republicans, illegal immigration, lack of support for police, taxes and liberal media bias are the top concerns. pic.twitter.com/Xaudn3dDUT — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) February 24, 2021

Of issues we asked ONLY of Democrats, their biggest concern is Donald Trump's supporters. pic.twitter.com/4MpbmtfB6u — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) February 24, 2021

Looking at the full range of issues asked of each side, Republicans still say illegal immigration and lack of police support are top concerns, while for Democrats concern about spread of COVID is top of the list, with Donald Trump's supporters" in second. pic.twitter.com/TQgKZgQ6Jy — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) February 24, 2021

There are two Americas. One is grounded in reality and wants to get this country back on its feet. And the other would rather wallow in a glass case of emotion whining about how Donald Trump has supporters. In other words, cry baby land. Democrats are simply a group of snobby, condescending elitists who don’t really know what’s going on—they just don’t.