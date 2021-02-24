Buyer's Remorse? Former Clinton Adviser Rips Into Democrats' COVID Lockdown Regime

Last November, a former Clinton adviser, Naomi Wolf, expressed her buyer’s remorse regarding her vote for Joe Biden. If she had known that this liberal Democrat would continue with the COVID lockdown regime, she would have never have voted for him. Okay, on this one, where have you’ve been, lady? This was well-known for months throughout the 2020 campaign. What was buried was Joe Biden’s involvement with these allegedly corrupt and sordid government access deals he was hashing out with his son, Hunter, with the Chinese. That was the real October Surprise that the liberal media suffocated with a pillow. A story that would have led to 17 percent of Biden voters admitting that they would not have voted for the former VP if they had known about this beforehand.

If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns’ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him. — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) November 9, 2020

Wolf was on Tucker Carlson’s show this week, where she said that this lockdown regime is inching us closer to a “coup situation,” noting the unprecedented erosion of American civil rights amid this pandemic.

“Nowhere in the Constitution does it say 'all this' can be suspended if there's a bad disease,” she noted (via Daily Caller):

During an interview on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Wolf said the COVID-19 pandemic has been used by the government to curb freedoms, bringing the U.S. closer to a “coup situation … that transcends everything that you and I might disagree or agree on that should bring together left and right to protect our Constitution.” “Nowhere in the Constitution does it say all this can be suspended if there is a bad disease. We have lived through typhus, cholera, smallpox, HIV, tuberculosis, polio, the Spanish flu. We lived through an attack on our soil and never have there been months and months and months of emergency powers when we weren’t actually fighting a war,” Wolf explained. “I never thought I would see in my lifetime … and that is the suspension of the rule of law and that’s when we start to be a police state,” she continued

Well, that was last year. Biden is president and we’re still pretty much following a lot of what the Trump administration was doing regarding COVID. The only difference is that the media isn’t attacking him. We vaccines, thanks to Trump. The grand plan to reopen schools is muddied beyond recognition because teachers’ unions have the Democrats by the family jewels—they always have. The science says it’s safe to reopen. Joe Biden torched the teachers’ position, albeit probably inadvertently, during CNN’s town hall event last week. And the CDC director also said it’s safe to reopen. It’s time. And yet, schools remain closed as cases of depression and anxiety with kids have shot through the roof. Kids are committing suicide now. Teachers would rather remain on vacation.

In the meantime, Marty Makary, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, has urged scientists and the medical community to not hide or obfuscate the data on COVID. We’ve had a 77 percent drop in cases over the past six weeks. By the infection fatality rate we have right now—0.23 percent—two-thirds of the country has had the virus. He feels were underestimating natural immunity as well, which has led him to offer a bold prediction: COVID will virtually be a non-issue by April due to herd immunity.

“Some medical experts privately agreed with my prediction that there may be very little Covid-19 by April but suggested that I not to talk publicly about herd immunity because people might become complacent and fail to take precautions or might decline the vaccine,” wrote Makary in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal. “But scientists shouldn’t try to manipulate the public by hiding the truth.”