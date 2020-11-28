Here's How Many Biden Voters Who Would Have Bolted from Joe If the Media Did Their Job

There was an October Surprise in 2020. The media just suffocated it with a pillow. Hunter Biden’s emails exposed what appears to be a pretty extensive history of corruption from the Bide family. The emails were unearthed by The New York Post. They were found on Hunter’s laptop that he left at a local repair shop in Wilmington in 2019. He simply forgot to pick it up. the owner of the shop made a copy of the hard drive and turned a copy over to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer and sent the device to the FBI. Was it a big deal? Well, Twitter and Facebook moved quickly to censor the story for no other reason than it made Joe Biden look bad. Joe said he knew nothing about Hunter’s business dealings. That was proven to be a lie.

In 2014-15, Hunter was given a $50k/month board position on Burisma in Ukraine when Joe was heading up our policy efforts there, one of which was anti-corruption. Burisma expected legal protection and access to then-top Obama officials. They got both. Joe was introduced to Burisma’s executives, and Joe fired the prosecutor looking into the company for corruption. One could argue that Joe went rogue on foreign policy to protect the family’s interests in the Burisma arrangement.

Regarding China, a deal with CEFC China Energy was also a controversial deal since it looks like Joe was involved from the get-go, he was promised a 10 percent equity stake, the deal was hashed out while Joe was still VP, and it would seem a lot of decisions regarding the selling of access needs the blessing of Joe himself. Tony Bobulinski, a former Biden associate, went public about this. He turned over all documents and devices relating to this deal to the FBI and he was interviewed by them as well. Squeaky clean Joe’s reputation should have taken a hit. If this were a Republican politician, there would have been wall-to-wall coverage. Alas, you already know the game and why this didn’t happen. It was buried and anytime it was mentioned, the media and Democrats hurled conspiracy theories, like how this whole thing was a Russian misinformation plot. It wasn’t; the FBI verified everything.

Now, the Media Research City polled over 1,000 Biden supporters from several key states and found a staggering amount would have bolted from Creepy Joe if they had known about the shady deals with Burisma in Ukraine and their venture in China with a company with, no shock, ties to an untrustworthy government. The Biden doctrine appears to be get paid first and then ask questions later, but the media didn’t care. As they did with Obama and the IRS, Solyndra, and Benghazi, the media is going to unveil a wide security blanket to shield this administration from controversy. For God’s sake folks, we have stories about how the Bidens plan on buying cats. I’m not kidding. One could wonder what the numbers would be like if we had an unbiased media. Sadly, we don’t. There’s us—and a massive complex of Democratic operatives doing their part at CBS, NBC, ABC, and other major outlets. Here’s what the MRC found:

To measure the true effect of the media’s censorship on the election, the Media Research Center asked The Polling Company to survey 1,750 Biden voters in seven swing states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin), six of which (all but North Carolina) were called for Biden (survey details below). We tested these voters’ knowledge of eight news stories — all important topics that our ongoing analysis had shown the liberal news media had failed to cover properly. We found that a huge majority (82%) of Biden voters were unaware of at least one of these key items, with five percent saying they were unaware of all eight of the issues we tested. This lack of information proved crucial: One of every six Biden voters we surveyed (17%) said they would have abandoned the Democratic candidate had they known the facts about one or more of these news stories. A shift of this magnitude would have changed the outcome in all six of the swing states won by Joe Biden, and Donald Trump would have comfortably won a second term as president. […] Even more Biden voters (45.1%) said they were unaware of the financial scandal enveloping Biden and his son, Hunter (a story infamously censored by Twitter and Facebook, as well as ignored by the liberal media). According to our poll, full awareness of the Hunter Biden scandal would have led 9.4% of Biden voters to abandon the Democratic candidate, flipping all six of the swing states he won to Trump, giving the President 311 electoral votes. […] Putting It All Together: Looking at all eight of these issues together, our poll found that a total of 17% of Biden’s voters told us they would have changed their vote if they had been aware of one or more of these important stories. This would have moved every one of the swing states into Trump’s column, some by a huge margin. The President would have trounced Biden in the electoral college, 311 to 227.

One could argue no matter who was nominated, this was going to be the media’s playbook. The “steal” was probably in the works ever since Trump was inaugurated. We’re dealing with bad people. That’s the liberal media. So, excuse me, if I don’t feel bad when Trump supporters hurl insults at them. They deserve it, and then some.