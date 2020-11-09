Former Clinton Adviser: If I'd Know Biden Was Open to 'Lockdowns,' I Would've Never Voted for Him

Are we having buyer’s remorse about Joe Biden? For one former Clinton adviser, that appears to be the case. Dr. Naomi Wolf, who helped the Clinton-Gore ticket improve their outreach to female voters in the 1990s, isn’t really happy about the whole lockdown stuff regarding COVID. Today, Joe Biden announced his coronavirus advisory board. And uh, let’s just say the intention of this panel included the possibility of a lockdown (via CNBC):

The U.S. can expect increased Covid-19 testing, a national mask policy and the possibility of nationwide lockdowns once President-elect Joe Biden takes office Jan. 20. The Biden-Harris campaign laid out a step-by-step plan for addressing the coronavirus pandemic that includes more testing, increasing use of the Defense Production Act to make protective equipment for frontline workers and restoring the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization. The transition team wasted no time, announcing Monday its own Covid-19 advisory board co-chaired by former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, the associate dean for health equity research at the Yale School of Medicine.

“If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns’ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him,” Wolf tweeted.

Again, this isn’t exactly shocking regarding the lockdown stuff. Biden has been very open about this throughout the campaign:

“I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists.”



For every liberal who is shocked, there is no excuse. This was on ABC News. And for every Republican traitor who voted for Biden, I hope you’re happy.