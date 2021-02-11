Here's What Caused Twitter to Ban Project Veritas

This was only a matter of time. During the 2020 election, James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, an investigative journalism outfit, did an interview with a US Postal Worker from Erie, Pennsylvania who alleged that there were discussions about illegally backdating mail-in ballots. The type of journalism Veritas doles out upsets the establishment and is invariably fearless. In the wake of 'wokeness' and Joe Biden winning the 2020 election, that’s a problem. In an era of increasing censorship from big tech, that’s a problem. So, it should shock us that after Project Veritas did a story where they reported that social media giants were allegedly crafting hate speech algorithms, Twitter came down with a two-handed sword and decapitated the media outlet from their platform (via Washington Times):

Project Veritas and its reporting by President James O’Keefe have been suspended by Twitter in the wake of a story on social media hate speech algorithms. The investigative reporting organization, long a thorn in the side of Silicon Valley, announced the move early Thursday. “WOW! Twitter has just LOCKED DOWN James O’Keefe’s and the Project Veritas account for reporting on Facebook VP Guy Rosen and his statements that Facebook ‘freezes’ comments in places that algorithms think there ‘may be’ hate speech,” the group said via its Facebook page.

Project Veritas suspended from Twitter



Was only a matter of time before doing real journalism would become illegal here pic.twitter.com/DnX7CiqKf7 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) February 11, 2021

NEW: Project Veritas has been suspended from Twitter pic.twitter.com/DesNZWNAcT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 11, 2021

Twitter has locked both James O’Keefe and Project Veritas out of their accounts for “violating our rules against posting private information” pic.twitter.com/h09REW0S4m — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 11, 2021

Yeah, mainstream conservative thought has now been reclassified as neo-Nazi rhetoric by the Left. Anything that doesn’t kowtow or fall within the parameters of what the institutional Left views as acceptable are racist, sexist, or par of any “ism” they weaponize to destroy their enemies. And they know they can get away with it.

Like it or not, hate speech is free speech. Crazy speech is free speech—and we have a constitutional right to believe it, support it, and advocate for it—or not. This is America. You don’t have to subject yourself to any one person’s views. If someone having a view contrary to yours bothers you, then I don’t know what to say other than you might be the problem or you might have a problem.