How a Recent Joe Biden Pledge Just Put Him Back in Front of the Ethics Crosshairs

This isn’t news. We all knew that Joe Biden was ethically compromised with his involvement in Hunter Biden’s alleged government access deals. Joe appears to have gone rogue by getting the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor looking into Burisma, an energy company, on corruption charges by threatening to withhold aid. At the time, Hunter was on the board of the company making $50k/month by reportedly selling access to then-top Obama officials to shield the company from legal issues. It worked. Hunter got this gig in 2014. Daddy Biden was tasked with helming US policy aims in the country, specifically on efforts to root out corruption. Yeah, you can’t make this up.

Oh, and you, the reader, probably have more experience in the energy sector than Hunter. There was also a deal hashed out with CEFC China Energy that fell through in 2017, but the Bidens got paid millions for their time. This scheme was launched while Joe was still vice president. He was involved. He did know what his son was doing despite saying otherwise on the 2020 campaign trail. Joe lied. He also met with executives from Burisma. All of this was exposed thanks to Hunter Biden not picking up a laptop he dropped off for repairs in 2019. The New York Post reported on it. It was the 2020 October surprise, and the media suffocated it with a pillow. Now, all of this ethical sludge is being spewed up again because Joe Biden pledged that family members would have no influence on government affairs. Yeah, that leads us to his son-in-law, Howard Krein, whose health care ventures could land Joe in some ethical hot water. This isn’t the first time either (via NY Post):

Yosi Health CEO Hari Prasad created software that would help make the vaccine process more efficient and sought help from one of his company’s first investors, StartUp Health, which employs Biden son-in-law, Howard Krein, as its chief medical officer, ABC News reported. Prasad sought help from StartUp Health in December to pitch their software platform to government health officials, the report said. ”Our goal with StartUp Health is to leverage their relationships and work with state and federal agencies,” he told ABC News. […] “Howard Krein is playing with fire,” Meredith McGehee, executive director of Issue One, a nonpartisan ethics watchdog group, told ABC News. “If he gets too close to that flame — if he is trying to either cash in on his relationship with the president, or he is trying to influence policy — the flame is going to get him. And it is not worth it to him or to Biden.” In an interview earlier this month, the president vowed that family members will not be involved in foreign policy or government matters. […] Krein, a noted surgeon from Philadelphia who married Biden’s daughter Ashley in 2012, oversees StartUp Health’s investments in hundreds of companies. The president has been a supporter of the business Krein started with his brother Steven Krein and tech entrepreneur Unity Stoakes, appearing at corporate conferences and inviting the company’s executives to the White House to meet former President Barack Obama. Krein also began advising his father-in-law during the campaign in the spring, playing an unofficial role in developing pandemic response plans. The relationship drew scrutiny at the time because StartUp Health was trying to invest in companies working on products to be used in responding to the coronavirus. With Biden now in the White House, the questions are getting renewed attention amid the potential for ethical blunders.

The StartUp Health ties with the Biden apparatus were reported by Politico last October. I mean, talk about an arrangement. You get to oversee a horde of medically based investments, some of which relate to COVID, while advising your father-in-law, who is now president of the United States, on a plan to fight this virus. The same father-in-law says such an issue is on a wartime footing regarding severity. I don’t disagree, but the course of this story striking avarice and corruption also seems quite high.

“Playing with fire” indeed, huh.