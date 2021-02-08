Why a Snowplowed Driveway Caused a Liberal LA Times Writer to Have a Total Meltdown

What’s amazing about the 2020 cycle is that Donald Trump still lives rent-free in the heads of the privileged and coddled liberal masses. You know, the same insufferable bunch that is mad at Tom Brady for being friends with Trump, the same people who think coal miners can just learn to code, the same people who are stunned, shocked really, that most of the workforce simply cannot work from home during COVID, and the same people who think they’re philosopher-kings in all areas of society when they’re really no better than the village idiot. The liberal media has always protected their blindside, but now they’re just openly saying what they want to do. Then, there are times when the crazy truly leeches through and you see the depravity, the hatred, and the stench of it. It’s as powerful as the urine-soaked carpets of an animal hoarder’s house. It’s bad.

Take this LA Times writer who had a total meltdown because her pro-Trump neighbors did something so horrible—she just had to write it down. They plowed her driveway. No, I’m not kidding. A snowplowed driveway is what caused whatever this is to be printed in the LA Times. Our own Bryan Preston wrote about this first at PJ Media and uh, yeah—some people need mental help. Truly.

The Trumpites next door to our pandemic getaway, who seem as devoted to the ex-president as you can get without being Q fans, just plowed our driveway without being asked and did a great job. How am I going to resist demands for unity in the face of this act of aggressive niceness? Of course, on some level, I realize I owe them thanks — and, man, it really looks like the guy back-dragged the driveway like a pro — but how much thanks? These neighbors are staunch partisans of blue lives, and there aren’t a lot of anything other than white lives in neighborhood.

Preston noted what a detached mess this column was—and it is—but also adds that this could be a window into how liberal media newsrooms think and feel about us. They hate us. Again, something we’ve all known, but now they’re writing full opinion pieces about it. Trump has broken the minds of the Left and instead of them just being happy about their 2020 win, they’re thirsting for revenge. It’s almost a genocidal tendency. An election win is not enough; they must destroy all who support Trump and pinch it off at this generation. For all the Left’s talk about Nazis, they're saying stuff that's pretty damn close to…what Nazis would say.

Look, I hate Nazi comparisons. More often than not, they’re just an exercise in gross historical illiteracy. It happens on both sides, but on the Left, there are Hall of Fame examples of this idiocy. And here, it’s no exception. Oh, and of course, Ocasio-Cortez’s lie about her location during the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill was included to serve as a reason for justifying this person's Trump derangement syndrome:

Those are just the first few lines, but look at the bias packed into them. “Trumpites.” “Q fans.” They support blue lives (meaning, the police)! Why, that only describes 80 percent of the country! And she finishes the section with a racial flourish because the mainstream media and the left are literally obsessed with race. The author could have a side hustle writing unfunny political jokes for Samantha Bee. […] It’s hatred. Heffernan doesn’t view her neighbors as fellow countrymen. Don’t believe it? Well, Heffernan goes on to compare the helpful snowplowers to Nazis, and then praises AOC — who has been caught stealing valor from the Capitol riot while she has cruelly left millions of Americans stranded during riots that destroyed their cities and endangered them and their livelihoods.

And here’s what she said:

What do we do about the Trumpites around us? Like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who spoke eloquently this week about her terrifying experience during the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Americans are expected to forgive and forget before we’ve even stitched up our wounds. Or gotten our vaccines against the pandemic that former President Trump utterly failed to mitigate. My neighbors supported a man who showed near-murderous contempt for the majority of Americans. They kept him in business with their support.

Get a life, lady.