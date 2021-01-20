CNN’s Tapper Using a Phrase That Is Only in Keeping with CNN's Hatred of Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s presidency is over. Joe Biden is now the 46th president of the United States and I cannot say that without throwing up a little bit in my mouth. Now, we’re in the opposition. No matter what Joe does—I’m against it. Even if I’m not all that opposed to a certain policy initiative, I won’t say much, can’t give him credit. And I don’t need to because there’s a whole Democrat-media operative complex to pat him on the back to doing things like keeping the US Embassy in Israel remaining in Jerusalem or taking credit for a COVID vaccine—all of which were Trump administration accomplishments.

At the same time, even with Trump making his exit today, it didn’t stop CNN from engaging in their usual Trump-bashing. The relief from these crybabies must have been epic. Yet, Jake Tapper decided to use a phrase that is only in keeping with CNN’s unbridled hatred of the 45th president: “pro-Trump terrorists.”

.@jaketapper now making sure to say “pro-Trump terrorists” every time he’s on TV. Because he’s a serious journalist and not just a partisan venting pic.twitter.com/Zq7jSr0dTM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2021

The inauguration comes after the January 6 riot in DC, where pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building. Five people died. Was it an act of domestic terrorism? Was it an insurrection? No. but if we’re going to debate this, at the very least, we cannot jump to that conclusion unless you work for CNN. Grabien Media noted that this appears to be a phrase Tapper uses often when referring to that day. It’s infuriating, but we shouldn’t expect anything less. During the Tea Party era, they also called us domestic terrorists for our conservative views.

Earlier this morning, Leah compiled a slew of liberal media euphoria, which shows that Joe Biden won’t be held to account, puff pastry pieces will flow for the first few months as always when a Democrat is in the Oval, and he could probably commit murder and get away with it—literally. No one would care. It’s Joe Biden who is decidedly not Donald Trump. Hall pass time.