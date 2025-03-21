Here Are the Two Words From Joe Biden That Haunted Kamala Harris
Elon Musk Urged to Take Legal Action After What Former Dem Rep Said About Him on CNN

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 21, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

Social media users are urging Elon Musk to take legal action against former Congressman Jamaal Bowman over comments the progressive Democrat made about him on CNN.

During a segment on “NewsNight with Abby Phillip,” the panel discussed the anger seen at GOP town halls. Former New York state Rep. Joe Borelli argued the town halls are being infiltrated by Democratic activists. The scenes are then used to create viral moments meant to be evidence of broad anger at Republicans among the populace. Bowman, who got the last word, used his time to falsely claim Musk is a Nazi.

“That's not true,” he said, referring to Borelli’s argument. “And this shows, again, the American people do not trust Elon Musk, and Elon Musk is incompetent in his position. And how do we know? Because they fired tens of thousands of people, was challenged in court, the court said the people have to go back and now the people are coming back. He's incompetent, he's a thief, he's a Nazi, and people don't trust him. Period.”

There was no pushback from Phillip over the claim and it was the second point in the program that Bowman invoked Nazism. 

Earlier, during a discussion on the arrest of Columbia University anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil, Bowman claimed the First Amendment is under attack. 

"Free speech is free speech," he said. "Brother Khalil did not engage in any crime, did not hurt anyone physically. Free speech is free speech. And it's under attack under this dictatorship. And if you question the agenda of this particular administration, Elon Musk used a Nazi symbol sign at the inauguration. This is what we're dealing with this administration. There's an agenda to support and uphold white supremacy."

