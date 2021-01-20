Joe Biden

Thread: Mainstream Media Figures Can't Contain Their Glee Celebrating Inauguration Day

Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 8:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Supposedly unbiased reporters are over the moon that the day Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in has finally come. Many of them have completely dropped any pretense of journalistic objectivity.

National Review’s David Harsanyi captured just some of their reactions on Twitter.

New York Times editor Lauren Wolfe couldn't contain her glee, saying she got "chills" seeing Biden land at Joint Base Andrews. 

Nevermind that D.C. is completely militarized, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough thinks it's beautiful now.

The Washington Post is enamored with Biden and Harris's fashion choices.

CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz is confident now that Biden, who compared Republicans to Nazis, can bring about great healing in this country.

MSNBC’s Eddie Glaude made quite the biblical comparison.

CNN's David Chalian said the lights on the National Mall’s reflecting pool are like “extensions of Joe Biden’s arms embracing America.”

And again, Biden the "healer." Some like The Washington Post's James Hohmann are now referring to him as the "healer in chief."

