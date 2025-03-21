VIP
The Kneecapping of President Trump's Agenda Isn't Happening by Mistake
Tipsheet

President Trump Has Something Special for the Rescued Astronauts

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 21, 2025 3:00 PM
NASA via AP

Many breathed a sigh of relief when two NASA astronauts finally came back to Earth after having been stranded in space for about nine months.

With the help of the SpaceX Crew, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams managed to make it back to Earth earlier this week.

During a Friday press conference, a reporter noted that the astronauts did not receive any overtime pay while they were lost in space. “They got $5 a day per diem for 286 days,” said Fox News’ Peter Doocy. “That is $1,430 in extra pay. Is there anything the administration can do to … make them whole?

Trump responded, “Well, nobody’s ever mentioned this to me. If I have to, I’ll pay it out of my own pocket. I’ll take care of that.”

The president further thanked SpaceX founder Elon Musk, noting that without his involvement the astronauts could have been “up there a long time.”

Trump referenced the string of attacks on Tesla vehicles carried out by leftist activists. “These people are going to be caught .. and they’re going to be prosecuted,” the president said, also noting that they could “get 20 years in jail.”

Williams and Wilmore’s return was months in the making. Their initial trip was only supposed to last for two weeks. But technical issues kept them stranded in space for far longer.

Williams and Wilmore returned home aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, which had been docked at the International Space Station since September 2024. The capsule, which was initially used to transport NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian astronaut Aleksandr Gorbunov to the ISS, had two vacant seats reserved for Williams and Wilmore. The four astronauts couldn’t return to Earth in the same capsule until another crew of four astronauts arrived to take their place.

Musk later indicated that he had approached the Biden administration with an offer to assist in the rescue efforts, but was rebuffed for “political reasons.”

If what Musk is saying is true, then it means the Biden administration was willing to endanger the lives of the two astronauts simply because he could not stand the optics of working with the Tesla Man What Is Bad™, which is yet another reason why the nation is better off without the former president.

