Top Democrat Wants to Investigate Trump Over Nixonian Remarks During Phone Call with Top Georgia Official

The Democrats' obsession with investigating Trump has entered its third wave. The first bout was Russian collusion which was a myth. The second wave was the Ukraine quid pro quo nothing burger. The third is over a phone call he had with the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The contents of the phone call were leaked to the press, which in itself is egregious, but not shocking. The president has a lot of enemies. The call featured a portion where the president pressed Raffensperger to “find” votes for him. Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said that he wants an investigation, believing Trump broke the law.

“This president is out of control,” he said.

Via The Hill:

President Trump's pressure campaign on Georgia election officials to flip the state's voting results in his favor was likely criminal, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md) said on Tuesday, suggesting that both Congress and law enforcement agencies investigate the matter. "I do believe [it] may well be a violation of criminal law, both from a state and a federal perspective," Hoyer told reporters on a phone call. […] The latest round of Trump's accusations surfaced in remarkable fashion last weekend, when the president pressed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to "find" almost 12,000 votes in his favor — just enough to make him the winner in the state. The audio of the lengthy call was released Sunday by The Washington Post. “The people of Georgia are angry, the people of the country are angry,” Trump said during the call. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you’ve recalculated.” Raffensperger declined to back down, telling the president that Georgia's election was fair and the White House's allegations had no basis in fact. “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong,” Raffensperger said.

How many times have we seen this movie? Trump says something the liberal media doesn’t like prompting Democrats to call for investigations, which ends with next to nothing happening. The so-called evidence is laughable at best. And the president survives. How many times have we heard the walls were closing in on Trump on matters ranging from the media-manufactured Russian collusion myth to Stormy Daniels? And nothing happens.

Democrats hate this president. This is the default reaction to anything he does. President Trump should take all matters necessary to shield him from prosecution from Democrats, not because he’s guilty of the bogus crimes he’s accused of by the Left, but because they will weaponize anything to throw him in jail. Michael Flynn knows this all too well.