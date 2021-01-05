This Is CNN: Host Calls Florida Governor an 'Ass'

If there’s one thing CNN hates, it’s when Republicans smack them around like a rag doll. We have four years’ worth of receipts of this network, and mostly everyone who works for it, being abjectly terrible at their jobs. And they’re sick puppies too. Jim Acosta was the Trump White House punching bag for years. He just took the abuse, but not before being taken to the woodshed multiple times by Trump officials and the president himself.

Rosa Flores decided to get cute with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine in the state. He tried to answer but was interrupted by Flores because her question was really a speech. The governor knew this. We all do; this is what CNN does. It’s an anti-Trump and anti-Republican network. They’re doing their job. And we can do ours by slapping them around. They’re not special. They’re idiots with a press badge (via Fox News):

A CNN reporter takes on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis



Watch what happens pic.twitter.com/T0fDzvF62w — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 5, 2021

Flores shouted during a press conference: "Governor, what has gone wrong with the rollout of the vaccine that we’ve seen phone lines jammed, websites crashing." DeSantis, a Republican, responded that there is "a lot of demand," as the CNN reporter continued to speak over him. "Excuse me, excuse me, you just said, ‘What has gone wrong?’ so I’m answering the question," DeSantis said as Flores continued to speak over him. "If I could complete the question, though," she said. DeSantis fired back, "So you’re going to give a speech or are you going to ask a question? You asked a question and I’m going to answer it." […] "How many questions? You get three? They only got one question," he said, pointing to other reporters. "Why do you get three?" "With all due respect, governor, I’m just asking if I could finish my question," Flores said. "You finished the question," DeSantis said, as Flores snapped back, "I did not."

And now we have host Brianna Keilar calling DeSantis an “ass” on live television that was accompanied by a self-righteous lecture about how “Floridians need answers” about the rollout. Yeah, well, CNN can just shut the hell up, as they have done nothing but peddle Russian propaganda and collusion nonsense for three years. They’ve peddled COVID hysteria for the previous year. Oh, and Keilar’s sanctimonious moment comes as the chart of total cases, which tells us nothing about COVID, is blasted in the background. You’re not a news outlet. You’re a training hub for Democratic operatives. Just let it out.

As Jonah Hill says in The Wolf of Wall Street, why do you hold it in? We’re trying to help you.