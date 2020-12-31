There's a Slight Twist Regarding the Death of GOP Congressman Who Contracted COVID

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow (R-LA) passed away this week at the age of 41. It’s terrible. He leaves behind a wife and two young children. Mr. Letlow contracted COVID on December 18 and died on December 29. He had no underlying conditions. It took less than 24 hours for the liberal media to jump all over his grave. It’s been an appalling couple of days. A Vox reporter was forced to backtrack a bit from his initial tweet about Letlow’s passing, only to make the situation worse.

Remember, the Left wants to see you dead. We shouldn’t be shocked by these reactions from progressives. It reveals the disturbed and horrid nature of American liberalism and how they wish death upon those with whom they share disagreements. Yet, it would appear that Letlow tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack during surgery (via NY Post):

Louisiana Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, who died while battling COVID-19, suffered a heart attack following a procedure, a hospital official said. The 41-year-old was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport when he died Tuesday, the Monroe News-Star reported. LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor G.E. Ghali confirmed Letlow underwent an operation related to the virus and later went into cardiac arrest.

It’s irrelevant to speculate what kind of operation he was having since any surgery carries the risk of death. The point is that the story changed. The virus did not kill him per se—which is why if liberals were human beings and sent condolences, they wouldn’t be suffering whiplash from having their death wish narrative blow up in their faces. I can’t tell you how many people were saying, more or less, that Letlow either deserved to get sick (and die) because he didn’t wear a mask or something. Masks aren’t full-proof—and they don’t appear to be curbing the spread. Second, he wasn’t a COVID denier either. He merely warned in October that if we don’t get businesses reopened safely, the lockdowns could hurt the economy and American families more than this virus ever could. He was right.

This twist will probably be lost on the Left. There is nuance. Yes, Rep-Elect Letlow was fighting COVID, but it was a heart attack from an operation that killed him. There is a difference between dying with COVID and dying from COVID. You all know this, and we’re seeing some cases where people who were shot and killed are being listed as COVID deaths after discovering the victims had tested positive.

This was a tragic story to break over the holidays only made worse by the Left's reactions to it, which liberal reporter Michael Tracey aptly described was fueled by liberal America's desire for political vengeance.