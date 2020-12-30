Vox Reporter Backpedals His Mocking of Republican Rep-Elect Death from COVID After Twitter Beatdown

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, 41, died from the coronavirus on Tuesday night and reactions from some within the media were predictably low.

"Journalists" like Vox.com's Aaron Rupar, who runs a popular Twitter account where the videos he posts often gain a lot of traction within liberal circles, took issue with how Letlow had advocated towards a balanced approach to dealing with COVID-19, specifically with how the long-term economic effects lockdowns will have on the country.

Our economy is vital to future of our state and our country.



“So while we’ve been cautious and I think both the state and federal level have taken numerous precautions for COVID-19. We’re now at a place if we do not open our economy we’re in real danger.” pic.twitter.com/g3WKTuwMj2 — Luke Letlow (@LukeLetlow) October 8, 2020

Rupar shared Letlow's tweet from October and said curtly, "Congressman-elect Letlow, 41, just died of Covid. A tragedy."

Congressman-elect Letlow, 41, just died of Covid. A tragedy. https://t.co/iHFJ6dC7Wx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 30, 2020

People on Twitter were quick to condemn Rupar for his dunking on a man who had just died.

Get off Twitter, Aaron. See a therapist. https://t.co/4HfxYjT0YL — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 30, 2020

You are utterly devoid of class & grace. https://t.co/JoTuGuc0Fl — Jerry Christmas (@JerryDunleavy) December 30, 2020

Vox’s Aaron Rupar showing the world who he is.



Shameful. https://t.co/pEew5iLSKz pic.twitter.com/McZw9aHUi3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 30, 2020

Rupar is worst Minnesotan in history https://t.co/2u0Oblc97P — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) December 30, 2020

Rupar addressed the avalanche of criticism he was receiving by stating, "I mean it sincerely -- Letlow's death is tragic. It was also avoidable." But many did not buy what he was selling.

I mean it sincerely -- Letlow's death is tragic. It was also avoidable. It shouldn't take tragedies for policymakers to treat the coronavirus pandemic with the seriousness it deserves. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 30, 2020