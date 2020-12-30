Media Bias

Vox Reporter Backpedals His Mocking of Republican Rep-Elect Death from COVID After Twitter Beatdown

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 10:10 AM
  Share   Tweet  
Vox Reporter Backpedals His Mocking of Republican Rep-Elect Death from COVID After Twitter Beatdown

Source: AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, 41, died from the coronavirus on Tuesday night and reactions from some within the media were predictably low.

"Journalists" like Vox.com's Aaron Rupar, who runs a popular Twitter account where the videos he posts often gain a lot of traction within liberal circles, took issue with how Letlow had advocated towards a balanced approach to dealing with COVID-19, specifically with how the long-term economic effects lockdowns will have on the country.

Rupar shared Letlow's tweet from October and said curtly, "Congressman-elect Letlow, 41, just died of Covid. A tragedy."

People on Twitter were quick to condemn Rupar for his dunking on a man who had just died.

Rupar addressed the avalanche of criticism he was receiving by stating, "I mean it sincerely -- Letlow's death is tragic. It was also avoidable." But many did not buy what he was selling.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler

Disgraceful: The Reactions to the Death of GOP Congressman from COVID Is What You’d Expect
Matt Vespa
NYC Detectives Union Sounds off on NYPD Vaccine Delay
Cortney O'Brien
Why the Newest Squad Member Is Now Calling to Defund the Police
Leah Barkoukis

Pentagon Wrecks Biden's Claim His Transition Team Isn't Getting the Information It Needs
Leah Barkoukis

Joe Biden Had Another Sad Gaffe Today
Beth Baumann

Latest: GOP Congressman-elect Luke Letlow Dies From COVID
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular