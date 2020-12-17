A coroner in Colorado is sounding the alarm over how deaths in her county are being counted and attributed to Wuhan coronavirus.

"The coroner, Brenda Bock, says two of their five deaths related to COVID-19 were people who died of gunshot wounds," CBS News Denver reports. "Bock says because they tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 30 days, they were classified as 'deaths among cases.'"

Bock is calling the classification "absurd" and raises concerns death classifications are falsely driving the narrative about the direction of the pandemic. Health officials in the state say they're simply following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control on how to classify deaths of individuals from and with the virus.

"It's absurd that they would even put that on there," Bock told the news outlet. "Would you want to go to a county that has really high death numbers? Would you want to go visit that county because they are contagious. You know I might get it, and I could die if all of a sudden one county has a high death count. We don’t have it, and we don’t need those numbers inflated."

The way the CDC and doctors on the White House Wuhan Coronavirus have been classifying deaths "from the pandemic" has been problematic since the spring.

There is a difference between dying from something and dying with something. The way Wuhan coronavirus deaths are counted matters for a number of reasons, but most importantly, its "lethality" has been the driving force behind a countrywide economic shutdown.