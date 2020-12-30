Congressman-elect Luke Letlow (R-LA) has succumbed to COVID. He was 41 years old. He leaves behind his wife and two small children. He tested positive on December 18 but deteriorated rapidly. He passed away in the intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. Letlow was chief of staff of outgoing Congressman Ralph Abraham (R-LA). He was set to take over his seat. It’s an absolute tragedy, but the ghouls are already out.

This is social media in 2020. We shouldn’t be shocked by some of the reactions regarding the news of Rep-elect Letlow’s death. Julio will have more on the horrific take a Vox reporter took when this news broke. There’s this false narrative that Letlow was some COVID denier. One Twitter post that’s been tossed around as “proof” was when Letlow said, “So, while we’ve been cautious, and I think both the state and federal level have taken numerous precautions for COVID-19. We’re now at a place if we do not open our economy, we’re in real danger.”

Our economy is vital to future of our state and our country.



“So while we’ve been cautious and I think both the state and federal level have taken numerous precautions for COVID-19. We’re now at a place if we do not open our economy we’re in real danger.” pic.twitter.com/g3WKTuwMj2 — Luke Letlow (@LukeLetlow) October 8, 2020

He said this in October. How is this denialism? Also, he’s right. Right now, the data is clear and incontrovertible regarding gyms, restaurants, bars, hair salons, barbershops, schools, and bars. These aren’t the areas responsible for most of the COVID spread. In New York, restaurants and bars account for 1.4 percent of COVID spread in the state. The rest of the areas mentioned above are deemed low-risk, accounting for just one percent of new cases. And if you want to make the case that COVID spreads differently across state lines, please—go ahead and make that argument. You’re an idiot if you do—or maybe a CNN viewer. What is contributing to the spike is in the household. So, keeping us locked inside is killing us—literally.

Another aspect these ghouls point out was that Letlow wasn’t a fan of mask-wearing. Well, he’s not alone. Second, masks aren’t some shield from infection. I wore a mask and still got COVID. And new studies are showing negligible impacts regarding reducing spread, yet the liberal news media says we should wear them anyway. How does that make sense? Well, it circles back to Trump. He didn’t want a national mask mandate. The new studies support that, so the media has to inject their bias in the most explicit form imaginable. I’m preaching to the choir, I know. But it’s just a sad spectacle to watch when these people eat s**t after manufacturing scores of COVID panic porn, like the whole narrative around masks, only to have it burn to ash.

Look, masking up will remain policy for the foreseeable future, yes. Has it stopped the spread? Looking at California, which has enforcement protocols for mask-wearing, I'd say that's not the case. In all, let's stop with this 'if he wore a mask, he would have lived' nonsense. It's an airborne virus. A mask isn't full-proof. He contracted the disease and died. It's truly a terrible event. Let's focus on the latter part, please.

My go-to guy for the other side, Michael Tracey, succinctly described his side’s reaction to Letlow’s death.

“Knee-jerk commenters on Twitter are apparently 100% sure that Congressman-elect Luke Letlow was a despicable COVID denier on the basis of nothing except their own sick hunch and desire for political vengeance.”

Knee-jerk commenters on Twitter are apparently 100% sure that Congressman-elect Luke Letlow was a despicable COVID denier on the basis of nothing except their own sick hunch and desire for political vengeance — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 30, 2020

Let this sink in—



??A 41 year old GOP congressman-elect has just died of #COVID19.



??Doctors also say Letlow did **NOT** have any underlying health conditions.



??He repeatedly did not wear a mask.



??And he often held maskless indoor campaign events. https://t.co/aLqDkDpBZ8 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 30, 2020

We may disagree, Mr. Tracey, but that’s pretty spot on.

Prayers to Letlow’s widow, her children, and the rest of his family.