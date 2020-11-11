What a Former Mueller Prosecutor Said About Trump and the Military Is Totally Insane

The worst form of hot take from the Left is the "coup" that’s never going to happen. How long have we heard that Donald Trump is going to launch a coup to remain in power or any offshoot of that regarding the president’s non-existent fascistic views? It’s nonsense. Liberals have made racism a meaningless word by applying it to things and actions that are anything but racist. It’s become a punchline. The same goes for all the fascism fear porn peddling from the most Trump deranged clowns in liberal America.

Yesterday, President Trump fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Sayonara, pal—but apparently this is the harbinger of the coup that’s not coming. Oh, and did I mention that this drivel is being peddled by the former top prosecutor in the Mueller investigation? (via Daily Caller):

Andrew Weissmann, a top prosecutor on the special counsel’s investigation, suggested on Monday that President Donald Trump fired his secretary of defense in order to pull off a military coup and remain in office. […] Weissmann asserted on Twitter that Trump had installed a “flunky” that might allow him to remain in power despite losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

1. To have a successful coup, a leader must control the military.

2. Trump just fired DOD Secretary and installed a flunky.

3. This is serious.

4. Will Republicans speak up, or will they remain complicit? — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) November 9, 2020

Yeah, that’s Trump derangement served with herbed French fries. What is this? And this guy was one of the key players in the Mueller probe that exposed there was no collusion between Trump and the Kremlin, the crutch that liberal America leaned on despite it being a total myth. It was a way for the Left to avoid accepting the results of the 2016 election. It was weaponized by Democrats to negate the results of that election.

The only good thing is that the Mueller report is a kill shot. It’s an undisputable kill shot. If people who hate Trump this much were part of the team looking into Russian collusion and found nothing, despite their most aggressive attempts, then there was none. It’s what we knew from the get-go. It’s what liberals, even now, refuse to accept. There was no Trump-Russia collusion. Hillary Clinton just lost because she was a sucky candidate.