Are you kidding me? Did Fox News really just do that to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany? Host Neil Cavuto cut away from her presser about voter fraud and the effort to count every legal vote in this election. That apparently was triggering or not appropriate for Mr. Cavuto. He cut away. This comes after the network was first to call Arizona for Joe Biden, who by the way, hasn’t won the state yet.

Fox News has decided to cut away from this critical press conference about Republican efforts to make sure every legal ballot is counted.



Neil Cavuto on Fox just cut off Kayleigh McEnany who was making sweeping claims of fraud at the White House. He said that such claims are unsupported. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 9, 2020

I didn’t realize Neil had left Fox to join the federal bench in Pennsylvania and already reviewed our 105-page lawsuit filed less than an hour ago. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 9, 2020

Which is ridiculous. There are signed affidavits.



It’s close there. And it could be flipped by Trump. Yes, MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki made that point, which caused host Rachel Maddow to panic. A Democrat runs Fox News’ polling and election desk operation. And they said there’s no way Trump can win. Well, he can. They’re wrong. The votes haven’t been counted, and when MSNBC or CNN hasn’t called it yet, you know that’s a red flag.

And then, there’s this moment from Sandra Smith who was not happy to hear a guest say that the news networks don’t get to decide who won the election. These serial trip-ups, especially the Arizona call, has infuriated the Fox News viewership, and rightfully so.

Caught in live feed, @FoxNews anchor seems to dismiss guest contributor’s argument that the media doesn’t call elections.



I’ve heard from many viewers that they have permanently switched to @newsmax, due to #Election2020 coverage bias-even manipulation.



There are really no questions regarding the integrity of the votes in this election? Yeah, apparently some people can say that with a straight face:

#BREAKING: Georgia Election Official: "We are going to find that people did illegally vote. That's going to happen. There are going to be double voters...That will be found." pic.twitter.com/stTK6w0uR1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 9, 2020

Some Fulton County ballots being re-processed after scanning, reporting issue discovered https://t.co/65lOdON6pK



WI turnout 89% for Biden?



5.5 standard deviations above the average.



The odds = 0.00000189% (1 in 52,910,052).



Like flipping a coin heads 25 times in a row.#ElectionFixing — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) November 6, 2020

Kornacki says calling PA is premature:



1) He says there are 100K outstanding mail-in ballots in PA which could be challenged.



2) He says there are 100K provisional ballots that appear to skew Trump.



pic.twitter.com/pZIF013ADz — The Election Wizard????? (@Wizard_Predicts) November 6, 2020