'Oh, God': What Scared Rachel Maddow About MSNBC Correspondent's Arizona Update

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow couldn’t hold back an expression of concern as her colleague Steve Kornacki ran through the numbers in Arizona on Wednesday after another batch of votes was counted in Maricopa County narrowed Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump.

“What you just saw was the vote total in Maricopa County, Arizona, just updated,” Kornacki said. “To explain what’s going on here. Maricopa County is about two-thirds of Arizona in terms of population. So, this is the motherload when you’re talking about votes in Arizona.”

After the update it showed Biden with 51.8 percent to Trump’s 46.8 percent in Maricopa County so far.

He continued: “We have basically the third batch of votes, the third and final batch of votes that they’re going to work through … we called these the ‘late early votes’. They were mail ballots, absentee ballots, that came in sort of after this past weekend or were brought in on election day.”

The ultimate question is whether this batch of votes favor Trump or Biden.

“So we just got those new numbers, of the new votes that were just reported out, Donald Trump won 43,966 of them, Joe Biden won 30,322 of them,” he continued. “Donald Trump is getting around 59 percent of these votes.”

“Oh, God. That’s crazy,” Maddow can be heard saying.

“This at least establishes the possibility here that this third bucket of votes is a Trump favorable bucket of votes,” he said.

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki, analyzing Arizona’s latest batch of votes, makes clear that Arizona is still in play for Trump and, by inference, perhaps it may have been too early for to call the state for Biden. pic.twitter.com/sWroXnkAHS — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 5, 2020

Kornacki went on to explain that's why NBC didn't call the race in Arizona.