Thread: Was This the Real 2020 Democratic Plan, which got Blown Up with Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death?

Larry Schweikart has been tracking the early vote totals. He’s been signaling a Trump win for a bit now. He noted how Democrats are going to get bloodied in Florida. He also called out pollsters for how they were sampling GOP voters in their surveys.

If that happens, Biden’s chances of winning the election dip below 50 percent, the core three (FL, AZ, and NC) probably go Trump, with Michigan and Ohio probably following suit. That’s the election right there. I mean, if we win Michigan, we’ll probably carry Pennsylvania as well. It’s the icing on the cake. Yet, Schweikart's recent thread on Twitter didn’t have to do with the early vote totals. It delved into the real 2020 Democratic playbook, and how they knew two years ago that they probably didn’t have a chance in hell of beating Trump due to the booming economy and frankly a real depth chart issue. You saw that in the 2020 Democratic primaries. None of these guys could beat Trump. None.

Joe was the last man standing because he supposedly is the best option due to his blue-collar roots which have been marred in scandal over the alleged corrupt deal-making that he and Hunter Biden did in China and Ukraine. If Trump pulls this off, and I think he will, Hunter Biden was not only the October Surprise but gave the greatest in-kind contribution to the Trump re-elect by far. Seriously though, the base isn’t excited for this guy. The base wore multiple ‘t-shirts of the week’ regarding the more lefty candidates out there. Bernie Sanders was the flavor of the month before black Democrats in the South clipped his chances again. It’s settled. Bernie can’t win over black Democrats. He’s done as a national option. Kamala Harris got slapped down by none other than Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) over her record as a prosecutor. I mean, a lot of folks ran, but how many could last? People knew Joe, so I guess we’ll back him. That’s not a ringing endorsement.

So, what does Schweikart think was their plan before COVID? He feels that with the Democrats knowing they would be beaten, they wanted to claim fraud and set off another round of the Russian collusion delusion. They wanted a sequel, but the pandemic, he says, gave them hope of a win. With lockdowns in place, let’s do this all via vote-by-mail. You all remember this was the Left’s war cry throughout the summer until the mail-in ballots were being rejected at higher than projected rates because Democratic voters apparently cannot follow instructions. The Democrats have now quietly changed course. Yet, the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg killed all hopes of the voter fraud pitch ever working for Democrats.

1) Jim's comment is a good time to review what the DemoKKKrats' strategy was so incredibly stupid and horrible.



2) Personally, I think the DemoKKKrats have known they would lose to Trump for over 2 years, thus impeachment was their only shot. https://t.co/HAkblZpOVE — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 27, 2020

3) If this assessment is correct, it would mean that their entire primary process was designed to find the most acceptable loser. Hence, Demented Perv Biteme.



4) Forget polls. I'm not going to get into the discussion of "why" the polls are so horribly wrong. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 27, 2020

5) It does appear that the purpose of the polls was to facilitate the DemoKKKrat cries of illegality "stolen". Then, off to "muh Russia part deux."



6) This was the plan going into February 2020. Then came the China Virus & suddenly the Ds thought they "might" have a chance. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 27, 2020

7) They rushed into production a new, and dramatic change. They would try to WIN the election by virtue of the lockdowns & vote fraud made possible by late counting.



8) This was a remarkable change of direction, which the DemoKKKrats embarked on without any real thought. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 27, 2020

9) It began with the fear mongering & panic spreading related to voting in person. To vote in person was certain death. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 27, 2020

10) So they adopted a heavy, all-out VBM strategy early & a fraud strategy after election day.



11) Several things began to severely damage that plan. First, the GOP won 11/14 court cases, with the remaining 3 likely headed to the USSC.



12) Most of these drastically limited . . — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 27, 2020

12) contd . . . the time and/or conditions under which these votes can be counted and for how long.



13) Then the anvil fell. RBG died. That meant that there would be NO appeals related to fraud that could succeed. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 27, 2020

14) At around the same time, President Trump got the China Virus, overcame it, & showed that we do not have to walk in constant terror.



15) This meant that the Ds would be heavily voted out by election day, but also that whoever was still available would have to vote . . . — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 27, 2020

16) contd . . . under a cloud of terror.



17) This strategy also dramatically damaged their ability to use fraud, because



ALL. THE. VOTES. WERE. IN.



Rs (and the world) could tell how many ballots were outstanding. It made it harder to keep from "calling" a state" early. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 27, 2020

18) It also worked against the election day chaos in which DemoKKKrats could "find" votes. With a more orderly (and much smaller) flow of people at a given time, it made it harder for one or two ballot-counters "on the take[' to work their magic. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 27, 2020

19) But now the pollsters were also stuck with the failed initial strategy showing Biteme up by a million. They had no legitimate way of bringing polls into even remotely normal ranges. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 27, 2020

20) And, like 2016, the pollsters & DemoKKKrats gave their hapless followers false hope. Like 2016, this will boil over in new waves of anger when Trump wins.



And he will win.



Bigly. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 27, 2020

“Then the anvil fell. RBG died. That meant that there would be NO appeals related to fraud that could succeed,” he wrote.

Either way, I think liberal America is going to be stunned on Election Day.