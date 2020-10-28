Are Democrats Heading for a 2020 Bloodbath?

As we’ve said before, we’re either going to be really right or really wrong come Election Day. Folks, you know where I stand; MAGA all the way. But poll after poll has been showing Biden with insane leads. Leads so insane that even the Biden camp is putting it out there that they’re not ahead of Donald Trump by double-digits. If so, Biden and Obama wouldn’t be flocking to Michigan on Saturday. Pennsylvania would also be locked up as well. It’s not. Yet, one state will determine a lot for Joe Biden, and that’s Florida. If Biden loses the state, his chances of winning the election sink below 50 percent. Right now, it looks like Democrats are heading for an Electoral College bloodbath viewing the early vote totals. Larry Schweikart has been tracking these numbers. Not only is he bullish on Trump winning Florida, but Arizona is starting to look excellent as well.

FL In Person Early Vote

Rs +354,482



Ds went into election day 2016 with an 88,000 lead. Rs are 266,482 from going into election day even.



Trump won FL by 113,000



Rs now just 153,483 from covering Trump's margin.



This will be bloody. They don't even see it coming. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 27, 2020

Miami-Dade is now R +5,500.



Palm Beach is R+670



Rs outperforming in Sumter by 3%. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 27, 2020

AZ Rs chewing away the lead. Watch out. Rs vote on election day in AZ.



Ds +75,000 vs. over 110,000 just three days ago. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 28, 2020

And this comes after Trafalgar, the most accurate swing state pollster in 2016, released new surveys with Trump taking the lead in Pennsylvania, and Biden now only leads Trump by 0.4 percent in Wisconsin. Nationally, Rasmussen has Trump with a one-point lead, with his approval rating at 52 percent. For comparison, Obama’s was 47 percent six days from Election Day in 2012. PollWatch is another good follow to clear away the liberal noise regarding the polls.

Biden Lead Shaved to 0.4% in Wisconsin: https://t.co/NZGmZEyhc5 — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) October 28, 2020

New Rasmussen Poll Shows Trump +1 Nationally:



Trump: 48

Biden: 47



"The latest national telephone and online survey finds Trump edging Biden 48% to 47% among Likely U.S. Voters."https://t.co/MKuABUhBG9 — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) October 28, 2020

6 Days Before Election TRUMP APPROVAL--52%



5 pts higher than Obama's approval on this day--Oct 28, 2012 (Obama's re-election year):



Trump (10/28/20): 52%

Obama (10/28/12): 47%



(per Rasmussen Reports, daily tracker of both presidencies)https://t.co/9nchoD7qKV — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) October 28, 2020

BREAKING: Most Likely Voters say Joe Biden consulted about & perhaps profited from his son Hunter's overseas business deals including at least one involving a company in mainland China.



Majority of every demographic group - except one - agrees.



Marked crosstabs & story below https://t.co/RdHDe2AMKd pic.twitter.com/fhIqilLKRs — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 26, 2020

Trump takes narrow lead in PENNSYLVANIA. https://t.co/hugAlj6vWy — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) October 27, 2020

Projecting Vote % Win--North Carolina



2008 Dem Voter edge over Rep: 864,253

Obama win: 0.32%



2012 D edge: 818,443

Romney win: 2.04% (+2.36% for Rep from 08)



2016 D edge: 646,246

Trump win: 3.66% (+1.62% for R from 12)



2020 D edge: 398,953 (Rep close gap by 247,293 from 16) — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) October 25, 2020

Updated election map from StatesPoll. Trump lead increases. https://t.co/HzKCmjCt49 — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) October 25, 2020

And there's some good news coming from Colorado as well:

UPDATE: CO

Rs early vote now down by only 9%. Two weeks ago it was 30%, and just yesterday 10%.



This is astounding. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 28, 2020

These are suppression polls. I can’t take anyone seriously who still uses registered voter samples because they don’t want to guess what the electorate might look like this cycle. We’re expecting to see one million fewer young people vote. Suburban GOP voters are oversampled due to their hostility towards Trump. Trump Democrat and rural GOP zip codes are bypassed, and about a quarter of all Trump rally attendees didn’t vote in 2016. To boot, some polls have college-educated voters representing over half of the respondents. That’s not an accurate gauge on anything within the sociopolitical realm.

I’ll leave you with a USC pollster concluding that Trump will win re-election, despite the deluge of liberal media polls showing Biden with these outrageous double-digit leads.