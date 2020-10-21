Joe Biden's 'I Didn't Know About Hunter's Dealings' Narrative Takes Another Blow to the Face

In 2014, Hunter Biden got a nice comfy gig at Burisma, making $50k/month while his daddy was helming American policy in Ukraine. It was an arrangement that presented a minefield of ethical issues. Obama officials brought it up. It remains an issue for the 2020 Biden campaign, and now it’s gained new traction and attention, thanks to Hunter’s emails on those deals coming to light. The allegation that Hunter was on the board of Burisma to sell access to top Obama officials rings true. Joe said he didn’t know about his son’s business dealings. That’s a lie. Joe was introduced via Hunter to executives of Burisma, who also appeared to have assumed that Hunter’s position would earn them legal protection from a corruption probe. That also was true.

Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor investigating Burisma by threatening to withhold aid to the country. Joe knew. And now we have a new trove of information showing Joe was privy to Hunter’s business excursions in central Asia. He’s reportedly in some photographs with some sketchy figures (via NY Post):

A new photograph has emerged of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden posing with Hunter Biden and Kenes Rakishev, a Kazakh oligarch who reportedly worked with the former veep’s scandal-scarred son. The snap, first published by a Kazakhstani anti-corruption website in 2019, follows last week’s bombshell Post exposés detailing Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings and a report claiming Rakishev paid the Biden scion as a go-between to broker US investments. In the undated photo, shared by the Kazhakhstani Initiative on Asset Recovery, the former vice president can be seen smiling with Kazakhstan’s former prime minister Karim Massimov and his son, who is flanked by Rakishev.

Now, the photo hasn’t been authenticated yet, but the Biden camp has not denied the emails or the stories surrounding them. They ran into the bunker. Yesterday, federal law enforcement officials delivered a dagger into the chest of the Democratic narrative that the entire Hunter Biden email fiasco is a Russian disinformation operation. That’s not true. The emails are real, not that the Russian meddling pivot was believable anyway. It was peddled by the same clowns who thought Trump-Russia collusion happened instead of being a media-manufactured myth.

Oh, Hunter, you should have remembered to pick up your laptop at the repair shop, but we thank you for your incompetence.