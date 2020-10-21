Biden Associate: Yeah, I Gave Hunter Biden a $1 Million+ Job As a Favor to His Father

You can see why Joe Biden doesn’t want to talk about his son. There’s nothing good. It’s a sordid web of corruption and ethical icebergs that run counter to the squeaky clean, working-class hero narrative Joe has built for himself. He is one of the least wealthy members of Congress, though there’s no doubt his family name has earned a lot in payments and interest. The former VP doesn’t get rich, but his family does. He offshores it, which was mentioned in Dinesh D’Souza’s latest film, "Trump Card." In doing so, Biden doesn’t have to declare anything on financial disclosure forms, but rest assured, he’ll be calling for his slice of the pie(s) that have been baking, thanks to his connections.

Now, in some instances, it seems Joe was in on the action from the get-go. We know that when Hunter was proposing a massive deal with a Chinse energy firm, the equity breakdown had some person named the “big guy” listed. That person is said to be Joe Biden.

We know Hunter Biden was put on Burisma’s board in 2014, where he was making $50k/month, to sell access and reportedly get legal protection for the firm around the time the former VP was helming diplomatic efforts there. It paid off. All of this was revealed in emails found on Hunter’s laptop, which he dropped off for repairs at a shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in April 2019; he forgot to pick it up. Joe said he didn’t know what Hunter was doing, but that he trusts his son. Nope. He knew. He was introduced to Burisma executives. Hunter made it happen. Yet, Paul Sperry of RealClearInvestigations went through Hunter’s resumé and found that virtually every opportunity and dollar earned was because of him cashing in on Joe’s name. It goes beyond Burisma, and some of these gigs, with salaries soaring into the one-million-dollar range, were done as favors to the former vice president (via RCP):

Hunter Biden profited from his father’s political connections long before he struck questionable deals in countries where Joe Biden was undertaking diplomatic missions as vice president. In fact, virtually all the jobs listed on his resume going back to his first position out of college, which paid a six-figure salary, came courtesy of the former six-term senator’s donors, lobbyists and allies, a RealClearInvestigations examination has found. One document reviewed by RCI reveals that a Biden associate admitted “finding employment” for Hunter Biden specifically as a special favor to his father, then a Senate leader running for president. He secured a $1.2 million gig on Wall Street for his young son, even though it was understood he had no experience in high finance. Many of his generous patrons, in turn, ended up with legislation and policies favorable to their businesses or investments, an RCI review of lobbying records and legislative actions taken by the elder Biden confirms. That the 50-year-old Hunter has been trading on his Democratic father’s political influence his entire adult life raises legal questions about possible influence-peddling, government watchdogs and former federal investigators say. In addition, the more than two-decades-long pattern of nepotism casts fresh doubt on Joe Biden’s recent statements that he “never discussed" business with his son, and that his activities posed "no conflicts of interest." No fewer than three committees in the Republican-controlled Senate have opened probes into potential Biden family conflicts. Investigators are also poring over Treasury Department records that have flagged suspicious activities involving Hunter's banking transactions and business deals that may be connected to his father’s political influence. While most of the attention on Hunter has focused on his dealings in Ukraine and China when his father was in the White House, he also cashed in on cushy jobs and sweetheart deals throughout his dad’s long Senate career, records reveal. […] In each case, Hunter Biden appeared under-qualified for the positions he obtained. All the while, he was a chronic abuser of alcohol and drugs, including crack cocaine, and has cycled in and out of no fewer than six drug-rehab treatment programs, according to published reports. He's also been the subject of at least two drug-related investigations by police, one in 1988 and another in 2016, according to federal records and reports. A third drug investigation resulted in his discharge from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2014.

Forget ethics. Forget character. This is a national security issue. Joe bends over anytime Hunter gets into trouble or could get into trouble, while allegedly having the family name remain in a position to cash in on the process. Joe has been accused of being weak on China. I would be as well if I were about to get a 10 percent equity stake in a deal with a Chinese firm. And did Joe run his own foreign policy in Ukraine to protect Burisma and his son when he threatened aid to the country that led to the firing of the prosecutor looking into that company? Is Joe up for sale? It looks like he is—and with his mental acuity having been degraded to virtual senility, is this the right person to lead the country?

What’s more, and Katie touched on this last October, is that Hunter Biden knows full well he would be destitute if it weren’t for his last name. With these emails, the Bidens are just as dirty as crooked Hillary Clinton.

Oh, and why are alleged pictures of underage girls on the hard drive, Hunter?

.@RudyGiuliani tells Newsmax that Hunter Biden had numerous pictures of "underage girls" on the laptop that reportedly belonged to him and that he has turned them over to the Delaware State Police.pic.twitter.com/pu6rNYTlV9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 21, 2020