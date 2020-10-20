Paging Dr. Fauci: Why Is He Silent on Whether the Women's March was a 'Superspreader Event'

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s time is up. It’s over. I gave this man the benefit of the doubt. I don’t think he’s a bad guy. I don’t think he’s out to get the president unlike these other so-called medical experts peddled on MSDNC and CNN. Mass gatherings in support of Black Lives Matter, George Floyd, etc. and the mayhem that comes with it are fine because racism is just as bad as COVID. That’s literally the line they gave, whereas protests to re-open businesses so families can start feeding themselves again are smeared as selfish and white nationalist-tinged events.

Racism is just as bad as COVID—you don’t need to be a doctor to know that’s total garbage. The mask Nazism is another annoying byproduct of all of this. Liberalism is at its core rotten, condescending, and intolerant. The mask fetish encapsulates all of that; they get their jollies off faster than Jeffrey Toobin during a Zoom call.

‘Where’s the mask’ is what dominates the most annoying aspects of the liberal media’s fake news press corps regarding Trump rallies, but there is silence when, say, the Women’s March rolls into town. Isn’t that a mass gathering? Isn’t that against COVID protocols? Forget masks—if you’re packed like sardines, masks aren’t going to protect you.

And Fauci critical of the Rose Garden event regarding the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. As for the Women’s March, he’s gone into the bunker just like Joe Biden (via Washington Examiner):

Fauci made headlines Sunday for again condemning an event held at the White House last month when Trump announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. "When I saw that on TV, I said, 'Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come out of that. That's got to be a problem.' And then, sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event,” Fauci said this weekend of the White House event, which hosted about 150 people. He added that he was “absolutely not” surprised that Trump contracted COVID-19 days after. Fauci has also previously condemned rallies Trump has held in recent weeks, including when the president hosted a campaign event in Florida.

As for the Women’s March:

Dr. Anthony Fauci has not commented on whether the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., was a “superspreader event.” Thousands of people gathered in D.C. on Saturday to protest against Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and President Trump. Fauci, however, has not condemned the gathering for breaking coronavirus health guidelines on social distancing after a request for comment from the Washington Examiner. Others also tweeted that Fauci, who serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has not spoken out against the thousands of people gathering for the event.

This comes after the man said that New York responded to COVID correctly; they didn’t. And offered a mind-numbingly stupid take on US-based COVID deaths. Just watch:

Seriously? Dr. Fauci says he can’t think of any reason there would be “excess deaths” this year besides Covid pic.twitter.com/VsEjSvIptK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 12, 2020

And now he said that Thanksgiving might have to be canceled. He said football might not happen. It is happening. No one cares. And I can tell you with absolute certainty that people will gather for Thanksgiving. The experts should go away. After trash takes regarding mass gatherings and how liberal ones are okay and normal ones are not, people are done. And they should be. Don’t be reckless, however. Avoid mass gatherings if need be and if you need to wear a mask to enter the grocery store, so be it. Wash your hands of course, but this lockdown regime is done. Well, unless Joe Biden wins the election. Then, we can all be poor and suffer together.