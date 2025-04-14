Democrats Are Big Mad About President Trump's Physical Exam

You probably already saw this coming. The White House recently released the results of President Donald Trump’s annual physical exam, showing he is in “excellent” health, and Democrats are furious.

The White House on Sunday released the results of Trump’s physical examination, which indicated he is in overall “excellent health” with strong cardiac, pulmonary, and neurological function. His vitals included a resting heart rate of 62 bpm, blood pressure at 128/74 mmHg, and a body weight of 224 pounds.

The president scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), and screening for depression and anxiety “revealed no abnormalities…with scores within the normal range for both.” His lab results were within normal or optimal ranges, according to the document.

The report notes that past and ongoing health conditions have been well managed. A dermatological evaluation found “some minor sun damage and a few benign lesions.”

It further notes that the president continues to abstain from alcohol and tobacco while maintaining an active schedule. The report concludes that he is “fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

As promised on Friday, President Trump’s Annual Physical Examination Results: pic.twitter.com/skWfSRZ18N — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 13, 2025

As you can imagine, this did not go over well with folks on the left, who took to social media to voice their dissatisfaction at the fact that the U.S. finally has a healthy president again. Some cast doubt on the results, likely to convince themselves that the Orange Man What Is Bad™ is struggling as bad as former President Joe Biden.

This is a dishonest document.

The doctor should be investigated. https://t.co/D2icgWMyYN — Jay Gordon, MD, FAAP (@JayGordonMDFAAP) April 13, 2025

This video alone shows me that he has some cognitive issues or at least personality disorders.



A cognitive test isn’t like a school test where you’re expected to get everything right—it’s designed to measure how your brain works, not how much you know. pic.twitter.com/2NO3Q5p7RW — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 12, 2025

Donald Trump's doctor's report from his annual physical was just released.



"Cognitive function, assessed using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), was normal with a score of 30 out of 30."



Not buying any of it. pic.twitter.com/3nob9p35TZ — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 13, 2025

Trump on his annual physical:



“I felt I was in very good shape. Good heart. A good soul. Very good soul… took a cognitive test. I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right.”



A normal person doesn’t brag about passing a basic cognitive test where you have… pic.twitter.com/BJJYCUCJxU — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 12, 2025

This whole episode is yet another showing how thoroughly the left has lost its collective mind. We saw during Trump’s first term how they would fall into outrage if Trump so much as sneezed. Even releasing the results of his medical examination was enough to stir up hysteria from his opposition.

It is as if the Democrats have still not figured out that their over-the-top reactions to anything coming from this president are only making them look demented. One would think they would have learned how ineffective this is over the past decade – but apparently, they still don’t get it.