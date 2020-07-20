The Two Words That a Lot of Conservatives Want Trump to Hurl at Dr. Fauci

Oh, you already know the words folks: ‘You’re fired.’ I’ve seen it. there’s a lot of skepticism and anger directed at Dr. Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. For months, I have given him the benefit of the doubt. He’s a medical expert, right? Why shouldn’t I? Well, if you were on the fence about him, his remarks about New York’s COVID policy should have you in facepalm mode. No, I mean, for a guy who has tried to stay out of the politics of this COVID fiasco, these remarks are medical malpractice. Apparently, the Empire State was the place that “did it right” concerning fighting this virus.

Am I on crack?

What in the fresh hell is this? For weeks, we’ve known that Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his grim reaper nursing home policy is responsible for the deaths of thousands. He’s not alone, a lot of other Democratic governors decided to do their best killing the most vulnerable in our society. These places, which house the elderly and infirmed, were ordered to accept COVID-positive patients. If the stomach bug gets into a nursing home, everyone gets diarrhea. That’s the deal. these places are Petri dishes and anything that gets in spreads like a brushfire. You don’t need a medical degree to know that and I’m sure you know that nearly half of all US-based COVID deaths are from…nursing homes.

I know I’m late to the party—many of you were already here—but book me as a total Fauci skeptic now. He’s finished. After these remarks about a policy that was responsible for tens of thousands of deaths, he’s got to be ignored, like the rest of his colleagues and the media, who have reacted as if no other pathogens existed before coronavirus (via CNBC):

White House health advisor Anthony Fauci has praised New York for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the state responded “correctly” to bring its outbreak under control. “We know that, when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We have done it. We have done it in New York,” Fauci said in an interview with “PBS NewsHour” that aired Friday evening. “New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly by doing the things that you’re talking about,” he continued. New York was once the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States with more than 10,000 new cases a day during its peak outbreak in April. The state has dramatically reduced daily new infections to 776 as of Thursday.

So, of course, Cuomo did the victory lap. People can now get closer to getting back to normal now that’s he’s killed enough people. Oh, and uh, there is no way that Florida or Texas could ever reach the level of New York’s infestation rate regarding COVID. None. No matter how much the liberal media wants that to happen, and no matter how badly they want people to die in red states—it’ll never happen. And Florida’s numbers are off. They have to be because some testing locations aren’t reporting negative results. Orlando Health reported a 98 percent positivity rate, but when you add the negative results, it drops to 9.4 percent. Yeah, something tells me that could cook the books for the COVID panic porn peddlers. Second, the death rates should be re-examined as well. The media is too stupid to know the difference between dying with COVID and dying of COVID. Florida saw one man who was listed as a COVID fatality, but he actually was killed in a motorcycle crash. He’s certainly not the only screw-up.

It seems that some of the places seeing a spike in cases are areas who may have missed the first wave, but no way will these states have as big of an infestation rate as the graveyard that is New York, thanks for Andy Cuomo. Yet, some areas, like Los Angeles County, you know why those spikes occurred. May 25 was when George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis Police. That set off two weeks of unrest, rioting, and mass protests, which got the seal of approval from Democrats and the media. COVID took a two-week vacation and now they want us to go back inside. Well, in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said mass gatherings were banned except protesting because he’s not done destroying the city. Billy boy has to be one of the biggest morons right now. On top of this nonsensical gathering ordinance, he said schools won’t reopen but daycares will…because that makes total sense. Democrats kill. They kill jobs, they kill the pride in our country, and they kill people. If not through COVID, it’s with their explicit and unabashed support for abortion. Anyway, I digress.

Should Trump fire Fauci or remove him from the task force? Maybe. There’s a case for it, but he won’t do it. The political fallout would be astronomical and frankly, it’s a headache no one needs. So, yes, conservative would love to hear “you’re fired” regarding the doctor F, but he’s not going anywhere.

Oh, and some good news out of Houston looks like COVID hospitalization rates have peaked and they’re on the decline. These are things that you won’t hear about CNN and MSNBC. They’re too busy wishing death on those who aren’t like them.