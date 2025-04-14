Trump Moved Obama's White House Portrait...and Some Libs Totally Melted Down

The Trump team knows unhinged leftists on social media watch every little thing they do, so they likely knew what was going to happen when they moved the portrait of Barack Obama in the White House. So much is happening, not many knew, but those who are too online—aka the liberals who thought Kamala Harris was going to win the 2024 election—threw a tantrum.

Advertisement

So Trump ditched tradition, broke protocol, and took down Barack Obama’s portrait—just to hang his own.



Straight-up tin pot dictator energy. Insecure and petty to the end. 🫤 pic.twitter.com/wD3RhHzeQq — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) April 11, 2025

Pipe down, moron.



The Obama portrait was just moved a few feet away. https://t.co/2K6XsHn54N — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 11, 2025

Trump moved the portrait a few feet away and put his ‘fight’ mural on the wall to commemorate the day he was almost assassinated during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. It’s a painting, relax, liberals. It’s not like Trump ordered it burned on the White House lawn. Some called Trump a dictator for this move (via RedState):

…some were having fits because they noticed what had been in that spot before; it replaced a bad portrait of Barack Obama. […] So, he's a dictator because he moved a bad portrait of Obama, and replaced it with a historic one of President Trump? This guy is really off the rails about what makes a "dictator." I don't think he understands the concept. White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung was having none of that attempt at propaganda. He shut that nonsense down quickly -- and bluntly. The Obama portrait was still there, just positioned elsewhere in the Entrance Hall. And as even The Hill acknowledged, it's "not unusual for the presidential portraits at the White House to be rearranged after a new commander in chief enters the Oval Office." But what a huge improvement for that prominent area in the Entrance Hall. Some on the left were also upset Obama was replaced by the "fake" assassination portrait. Yes, that's what they think. There's a whole contingent on the left on social media who think the assassination was fake/staged. They think it was all about doing it to have such a photo for the White House. I know, it doesn't make any sense.

These people need to get a grip.