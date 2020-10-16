CNN's John King: I'll Say It...Hunter Biden Is a Swamp Creature

Okay, not necessarily a massive flashback. We’re not going back years or even months, but CNN’s John King actually called out Hunter Biden for who he is regarding his Burisma position: a ‘swamp creature.’ Hunter Biden has long been accused of selling access with that board position at the Ukrainian company Burisma. He has no experience in the energy sector. He was making $50k/month—and new emails show he was earning that paycheck with Burisma executives earning introductions to top Obama officials, like his father then-Vice President Joe Biden—and getting access that was leaked to an Obama White House conference call.

CNN’s John King: Hunter Biden was a “swamp creature…trading in his family name to make money" pic.twitter.com/zp7qQKUopG — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 30, 2020

FLASHBACK: Ian Bremmer: “Biden does have a problem,” Hunter Biden was paid "clearly to be selling influence”pic.twitter.com/kFpSVF6D6a — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) October 14, 2020

The new Hunter emails, obtained by The New York Post, show that Joe was lying about not knowing about his son’s business dealings. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson pointed out that, in fact, it seems as if Joe Biden stealthy made moves to ensure that family position at Burisma would be protected. And its executives expected Hunter’s connections to protect them from legal trouble; the company was being investigated.

Joe Biden was heading up anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine when Hunter got the Burisma gig in 2014 and later fired the prosecutor looking into the firm. Carlson detailed the timeline last night:

Burisma wanted Huter Biden's father to get their company out of legal trouble with the Ukrainian government. And that's exactly what happened. One month later to the day, on Dec. 2, 2015, Hunter Biden received a notice from a Washington PR firm called Blue Star Strategies, which apparently had been hired to lobby the Obama administration on Ukraine. "Tucker Carlson Tonight" have exclusively obtained that email. "Hello all ..." it began. "This morning, the White House hosted a conference call regarding the Vice President's upcoming trip to Ukraine. Attached is a memo from the Blue Star Strategies team with the minutes of the call, which outlined the trip's agenda and addressed several questions regarding U.S. policy toward Ukraine." So here you have a PR firm involved in an official White House foreign policy call. How could that happen? Good question. But it worked. Days later, Joe Biden flew to Ukraine and did exactly what his son wanted. The vice president gave a speech slamming the very Ukrainian law enforcement official who was tormenting Burisma. If the Ukrainian government didn't fire its top prosecutor, a man called Viktor Shokin, Biden explained, the administration would withhold a billion dollars in American aid. Now, Ukraine is a poor country, so they had no choice but to obey. Biden's bullying worked. He bragged about it later.

Biden doesn’t personally benefit from these arrangements; he just offshores it to his family. They’re the ones who get rich off his position in government. That’s pretty swampy, yes? Squeaky clean Joe he is not. This story also cannot be suffocated. Joe Biden is running for president, there could be a web of corruption involving his children, and Facebook and Twitter only poured more gasoline on this dumpster fire by trying to censor it on their platforms. People’s Twitter accounts were locked; NY Post still can’t tweet anything new. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany had her account locked. And Facebook unleashed its hack fact-checker corps.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg.