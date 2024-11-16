How Elon Musk’s Government Efficacy Will Drive Out the Biden-Harris Admin’s Woke Agenda

Elon Musk is praising his new revolutionary role in the incoming Trump Administration. It will eliminate trillions of dollars in "waste and fraud" within the federal government.

But what exactly could we expect from the new Department of Government Efficiency? For starters, the U.S. government is $35 million in debt. Musk plans to drastically reduce that by cutting wasteful spending on useless programs such as transgender initiatives and woke DEI programs that do nothing but promote racism and divide among Americans.

For the department’s first order of business, Musk would eliminate spending American tax dollars on funding LGBTQ programs in foreign countries.

Currently, under the Biden-Harris Administration, the State Department and The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have spent millions funding transgender activism such as trans surgeries and “gender-affirming care.” For example, the Biden-Harris Administration gave U.S. dollars for the production of a play, North Macedonia, which portrayed God as someone who is bisexual and has sexual interactions with hermaphroditic angels.

Musk’s department would also do away with DEI initiatives at the Veteran’s Affairs (VA).

The Biden-Harris Administration has ignored hundreds of thousands of claims and instead focused on establishing at least 500 DEI initiatives within the VA and funding LGBTQ programs. The department spends millions of dollars each year to fund woke programs such as diversity training instead of prioritizing veterans.

In addition, Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency would likely target the military’s use of similar woke programs, which has driven down recruitment rates.

As I previously reported, under the Biden-Harris Administration, the Department of Defense reportedly spent millions of dollars on training that “inform” military members about so-called “climate change,” extremism and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

President Joe Biden had also announced that nearly six million hours and $535,000 were spent indoctrinating the left’s “woke agenda” into the U.S. military.

“As President Trump said, what we need is common sense," Musk said of his new gig. "This won’t be business as usual. This is going to be a revolution."

The department will work with Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy to “dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies."