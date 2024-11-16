Eric Adams Dropped Truth Bombs On The View

Finally, someone had the guts to tell off the ladies of The View and their constant attacks on President-elect Donald Trump.

Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams told the hosts of The View to “tone it down” regarding their criticism of Trump. The heated exchange began after co-host Sunny Hostin questioned Robert F. Kennedy’s qualifications to serve as the next Department of Health and Human Services secretary in the Trump Administration.

“RFK Jr. … RFK Jr. ate some pork, and now he has a brain worm,” Hostin said. “Is he the person that should be in charge of that … of our food?”

Co-host Ana Navarro echoed similar remarks, prompting Adams to stop inciting fear in America with their violent rhetoric about the incoming president.

The mayor told the ladies that the majority of people don’t care about the left’s persistent claims that Trump is a threat to democracy.

Some amazing truth bombs dropped by NYC Mayor Eric Adams, informing the ladies of The View that ordinary people simply don't care about the elite left's shrieking about Hitler and the "end of democracy."



“We’ve reached a point in this country where we no longer want to engage in conversation,” Adams said. “They were even calling him Hitler. That was an insult to the millions of Jews and others who died. We know what Hitler did and what I said to our country … I said we have to bring down this rhetoric. We have to start engaging in conversation.”

Adams echoed former President Obama's remarks, saying, “This is not the divided states. This is the United States. We’re the greatest country on the globe, and people are watching us.”