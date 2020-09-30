Liberal Media

Here's the Twitter Thread That Tracked Joe Biden's Peddling of Liberal Media Conspiracy Theories Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 3:45 AM
I mean, Drew Holden’s has the receipts folks. He’s definitely worth following on Twitter as he tracks and catalogs the endless nonsense spewed by the liberal media and others. After the first presidential debate last night, Holden noted the liberal media conspiracy theories peddled by Joe Biden. Some of which you probably already know about:

The Russian bounties thing has long been debunked as trash. It’s yet again another story that was grounded in anonymous sources. In fact, it was later determined that the reason why Trump was never fully briefed on it was that the evidence was uncorroborated. You don’t bring a story like that to the president’s attention unless the sourcing and intelligence are beyond reproach. You already know that Biden and the rest of liberal America flat-out refuse to read the rest of the transcript regarding the ‘very fine people on both sides’ on Charlottesville. Why? Well, it’ll show that the president didn’t actually say that, nor did he refuse to condemn white nationalist groups. And Antifa is real, Joe. In fact, FBI Director Chris Wray said they were real, and that the bureau was investigating them. 

And if you’re wondering why there was no pushback on this, well, some of that rests at the feet of the moderator, Fox News’ Chris Wallace. 

