Here's the Twitter Thread That Tracked Joe Biden's Peddling of Liberal Media Conspiracy Theories Last Night

I mean, Drew Holden’s has the receipts folks. He’s definitely worth following on Twitter as he tracks and catalogs the endless nonsense spewed by the liberal media and others. After the first presidential debate last night, Holden noted the liberal media conspiracy theories peddled by Joe Biden. Some of which you probably already know about:

There were probably 4-5 different points that Biden made that were conspiracy theories that the media pushed.



No pushback on them from Wallace. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 30, 2020

1. Russian bounties - no evidence that they ever existed. Unnamed sources from NYT. Rejected by a military investigation. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 30, 2020

2. The “good people on both sides” lie, that has been pointed out time and again. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 30, 2020

3. Trump not pushing Xi on investigating what happened in Wuhan re: coronavirus. NYT reported that here: https://t.co/TfJtN1NGXw — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 30, 2020

4. The idea that Antifa doesn’t exist as an organization. Even ADL’s definition rejects this: https://t.co/EutCa0T1SV — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 30, 2020

5. Trump’s comments about members of the military.



We’ve got 21 on the record sources denying this claim, even people who can’t stand Trump. The reporting relies on four unnamed sources. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 30, 2020

6. The idea that his son, Hunter Biden, did nothing wrong.



We should have a lot more charity toward someone dealing with addiction. But the idea that he hasn’t done anything wrong is simply not true. Report here: https://t.co/iPNxQ9LLBW — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 30, 2020

The Russian bounties thing has long been debunked as trash. It’s yet again another story that was grounded in anonymous sources. In fact, it was later determined that the reason why Trump was never fully briefed on it was that the evidence was uncorroborated. You don’t bring a story like that to the president’s attention unless the sourcing and intelligence are beyond reproach. You already know that Biden and the rest of liberal America flat-out refuse to read the rest of the transcript regarding the ‘very fine people on both sides’ on Charlottesville. Why? Well, it’ll show that the president didn’t actually say that, nor did he refuse to condemn white nationalist groups. And Antifa is real, Joe. In fact, FBI Director Chris Wray said they were real, and that the bureau was investigating them.

And if you’re wondering why there was no pushback on this, well, some of that rests at the feet of the moderator, Fox News’ Chris Wallace.