Why Hillary Clinton Should Keep Her Mouth Shut Over Shoddy Russia-Taliban Bountygate Story

We’re dealing with another nonsensical Taliban-Russia story. Apparently, we have some liberal media outlets and Democrats trying to make bountygate: Afghanistan edition a thing. The story that The New York Times peddled is that some a Russian intelligence unit was paying the Taliban to kill Americans as if radical Islamic terrorists need financial incentives. There are no details. None. It was an intelligence leak and it’s becoming quite clear that it’s trash.

Democrats and the media are trying to bash Trump by saying he knew and did nothing. Well, he didn’t know. He wasn’t briefed because nothing could be corroborated. I know this may be news to some people, but not all classified information is accurate. And of course, sore loser Hillary had to jump in, with this tweet which lacks self-awareness. Sister Toldjah at RedState hopped on it first:

Either he knew and chose to do nothing, or he didn't know because he couldn't be bothered to do his job.https://t.co/23QRIZMS08 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 30, 2020

Yeah, she had the stones to say, “Either he knew and chose to do nothing, or he didn't know because he couldn't be bothered to do his job.” Uh, is that because she did a bang-up job with the Benghazi terrorist attack in 2012?

And to boot, she looks even dumber given that CBS News’ Catherine Herridge delivered another stab wound into this shoddy tale reporting that National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said that a "'career intel officer' made [the] call not to verbally brief President Donald Trump on alleged Russian bounty plot 'the person who decided early on whether the president should be briefed on this in the Oval, in the Oval intelligence briefing was his career, a career senior servant, a CIA officer + she made that decision because she didn’t have the confidence in the intelligence that came up,” Herridge said in a tweet. “She made that call + you know what she made the right call. And knowing the facts I know now; I stand behind that call.”

his career, a career senior servant, a CIA officer + she made that decision because she didn’t have the confidence in the intelligence that came up...She made that call + you know what she made the right call. And knowing the facts I know now, I stand behind that call.” @CBSNews — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 1, 2020

and disrupt the critical interagency work to collect, assess, and ascribe culpability.” (This is the process to validate/corroborate) @CBSNews https://t.co/90RKrAgZyb pic.twitter.com/rEO09nOCL9 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 30, 2020

NEW: DoD Secretary “no corroborating evidence at this time to validate the recent allegations” + “We take seriously any and all potential threats against U.S. military personnel” @CBSNews @EsperDoD https://t.co/2rvIgkTnw6 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 1, 2020

The Department of Defense also said there was no corroborating evidence. Russia has denied it, even the Taliban has denied the story. When you get this unholy alliance of people saying this story is fake, you’d think the liberal media double-check everything, especially since their track record on Russian collusion during the 2016 election was probably one of the biggest fiascos in recent memory. Nope. They didn’t. Why? It’s because they’re corrupt. They’re anti-Trump. They’re enemies of the people. And they earn that moniker every day. Enjoy licking your wounds again on this one, losers. We’ll be there with more salt so the sting reminds you that you’re all a bunch of morons.