Keeping a Lid on Things: Here's How Many Times Joe Has Called It a Day Before 10 AM.

What is Joe Biden doing? I will keep asking this question because the 2020 election cycle just got hit with a nuke with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg—and the man is fleeing into the bunker. We have a Supreme Court fight. We have an issue that can get his base motivated. Liberal America is in a state of total panic, and he’s in the basement. Granted, now, they’re more or less coming around to the fact that they can’t block President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, but this is prime fundraising and rallying fodder. Nope. Joe would rather call a lid before 10 AM like he did yesterday.

He’s done so seven times in the past two weeks and eleven times in the past 26 days, according to Joe Concha who asks if this is a preview to the Joe Biden presidency; one that rarely works.

Wow. Trump nominated his third justice to the Supreme Court and is now going to campaign for hours in Pennsylvania. Joe Biden called a lid at 9am. Who will work harder for America? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 26, 2020

TODAY: @JoeBiden has no in-person appearances today, according to a “lid” called at 9:32 am. BUT... as debate prep continues, Biden is appearing virtually at the L’ATTITUDES Conference and speaks virtually to the @usmayors Conference. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) September 26, 2020

Joe Biden called a lid on the day earlier this morning. No events, no questions. Less than 6 weeks before the election, the Democratic nominee is working at a 50% clip, calling a lid 7 of the past 14 days and 11 of the past 26 this month. Is this a preview of a Biden presidency? — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 26, 2020

And before making the argument Biden has been debate prepping, it should be noted he told a reporter on Sept. 23 he hadn’t started the process at that point. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 26, 2020

This is becoming a campaign issue. For a man who says how he’ll bring back the economy better, how he could make COVID vanish with his policy, and how he’ll bring respect back to America in the international arena, which supposedly has been degraded by this president—he’s taking a lot of days off. All three areas require a lot of work hours, Joe. And right here is where ‘all talk, no action’ is becoming apparent. First, Joe’s COVID policy is already being enacted…by Trump. Oh, did Joe forget that Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize?

He’s not doing debate preparation. On September 23, he said he hadn’t even started. He’s too tired. He’s too weak. And if a report came out that my son got $3.5 million wired to him from the ex-wife of the mayor of Moscow and frolicked with Eastern European hookers from a human trafficking ring—I’d be wanting to run for the exits too. Axios brought up Hunter in a recent interview—and Joe did not do well.

WATCH: Joe Biden misreads the teleprompter: "I got to the Senate 180 years ago" pic.twitter.com/tPtHHtNlcq — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 26, 2020

Awkward. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle just had to help Joe Biden remember what he’s talking about after he loses his train of thought pic.twitter.com/5u49j8P9zU — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) September 26, 2020

Joe’s all talk and no action. That should be the war cry from the Trump team with Biden calling all these lids so early. It’s ridiculous. We’re less than 45 days from Election Day. We have a SCOTUS fight. And we’re entering the final stages where a presidential candidate should do everything and anything to get their bases motivated, but Joe is too busy napping.

How can Joe ‘build back better’ if he’s asleep at the wheel all the time or simply just cannot handle the work hours required to run the country.