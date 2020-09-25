This Is Probably Why Joe Biden Called It A Day Before 10 AM Yesterday...And Hunter Might Be the Reason.

It happened again. Cortney wrote about it yesterday. Joe Biden called it a day before 10 AM. Less than 45 days from Election Day, with a Supreme Court fight about to break out on the Hill—and Joe is too tired to…campaign. Seriously? What’s going on here? This isn’t the first time the Biden team has called a lid super early.

Sleepy Joe Biden just closed down his campaign for the day (Again). Wants to rest! He is a very LOW ENERGY INDIVIDUAL, and our Country cannot make it in these exciting, but complex and competitive times, with a Low Energy President !!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

I see Biden's rapid response team is ready to defend! https://t.co/ZDRce6OFrL — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 24, 2020

Biden has had 47 years for debate prep. Hasn't helped him yet. — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 24, 2020

If anything, this is a time when Joe should be out there talking about SCOTUS and of all things, paying his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Democratic base isn’t enthused by him. This is an issue that could gin up support. Look, I’m not complaining. Keep the bunker mentality going, Joe. Battleground states are only trending more towards Trump.

Yet, there could be another reason. The liberal media, which acted as the Biden rapid response team, says he’s doing debate preparation. Yes, the first debate is next Tuesday, but I think we’re forgetting the disastrous interview Joe recently had with Axios. Yeah, Hunter Biden was brought up by Mike Allen, the site’s co-founder. Joe didn’t handle it well.

It’s rare but I think I’ve just spotted journalism in the wild https://t.co/3UMOnqjBvo — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 23, 2020

Biden's advisor Amos Hochstein "had a conversation with the vice president and his staff about this." pic.twitter.com/91YBB3PQ5I — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 23, 2020

He also lied and repeated the claim that he didn’t know what his son was up to regarding his shady business dealings. We also have new reports that $3.5 million was wired to him from the ex-wife of the mayor of Moscow. Oh, and might have paid for Eastern European hookers who were part of a human trafficking ring. That’s uh, a lot of problematic developments in the final stages of a campaign and before a critical debate.

Maybe I'm just old fashioned, but this seems like it should be a pretty big deal. https://t.co/7RnNT6WM8N — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 23, 2020

"This ain't the Steele dossier. It's the real dossier.



"We've got Russians, sex trafficking, money...this is the dossier you wanted all along, it's just the wrong guy."



And this one isn't made up!



But suddenly the media doesn't care ?? pic.twitter.com/TzxAidFRpX — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 23, 2020

Another media win https://t.co/m8D4eYMQyF — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 23, 2020

I mean, seriously



While Biden was vice president his family was getting paid millions of dollars from Moscow



Everything Democrats accuse us of, the Democrats are GUILTY of!



That's your "RUSSIA!" collusion. That's your compromised corrupt politician.



It ain't @realDonaldTrump! — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 23, 2020

"The Obama admin knew Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board was problematic...



"...officials ignored glaring warning signs when the VP’s son joined the board of a company owned by a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch... — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 23, 2020

I think Biden was hidin’. Wouldn’t you. Hey, they can’t ask you questions if you retreat into your darkened lair. Where's Hunter? He's back, and with all the shady deeds and possibly some trafficked hookers.

Joe must be proud.