This Is Probably Why Joe Biden Called It A Day Before 10 AM Yesterday...And Hunter Might Be the Reason.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 6:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

It happened again. Cortney wrote about it yesterday. Joe Biden called it a day before 10 AM. Less than 45 days from Election Day, with a Supreme Court fight about to break out on the Hill—and Joe is too tired to…campaign. Seriously? What’s going on here? This isn’t the first time the Biden team has called a lid super early.

If anything, this is a time when Joe should be out there talking about SCOTUS and of all things, paying his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Democratic base isn’t enthused by him. This is an issue that could gin up support. Look, I’m not complaining. Keep the bunker mentality going, Joe. Battleground states are only trending more towards Trump. 

Yet, there could be another reason. The liberal media, which acted as the Biden rapid response team, says he’s doing debate preparation. Yes, the first debate is next Tuesday, but I think we’re forgetting the disastrous interview Joe recently had with Axios. Yeah, Hunter Biden was brought up by Mike Allen, the site’s co-founder. Joe didn’t handle it well. 

He also lied and repeated the claim that he didn’t know what his son was up to regarding his shady business dealings. We also have new reports that $3.5 million was wired to him from the ex-wife of the mayor of Moscow. Oh, and might have paid for Eastern European hookers who were part of a human trafficking ring. That’s uh, a lot of problematic developments in the final stages of a campaign and before a critical debate.

I think Biden was hidin’.  Wouldn’t you. Hey, they can’t ask you questions if you retreat into your darkened lair. Where's Hunter? He's back, and with all the shady deeds and possibly some trafficked hookers. 

Joe must be proud. 

